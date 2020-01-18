advertisement

Alannah Dorli Jones

Beryl walks the distance at Arcola Theater

Beryll, Arcola Theater

4

Photo: Alex Brenner

Chances are, you’ve never heard of Beryl Burton. In view of Burton’s sporting success, this is astonishing, because with over 90 national championships and seven world championship titles, Burton has won despite all matters of the heart. In 1967, she was the first woman to ever set a sports record for men – apparently all through the mere Nordland.

Beryl was premiered in 2014 to coincide with the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in Leeds. He originally played the playwright Maxine Peake. Best known for her TV work, Peake uses her own clout to spotlight the unsung sports legend. Director Marieke Audsley praises Peake’s understanding and his preference for the “playfulness of the rehearsal room”, which is characterized by the ingenuity and versatility of the cast.

The four actors, dressed in wild lycra cycling clothing, play all characters from their lives with each other and often break the fourth wall to explain the terms of cycling and convey treats from the surprising history of the sport. From the feminist roots of the working class to illegal street racing. Amazingly, women’s cycling was only part of the Olympic Games in 1984.

Although the direct address is instructive, it is overused in the first half and disturbs the narrative. In the second half, the game seems to get going and freewheels to victory.

Beryl, Arcola Theater, Ashwin Street, E8 3DL. Tickets £ 12 – £ 22 until February 8th 2020.

