There has never been a Jewish presidential candidate in the United States. But that can change this year. Two leading candidates in the democratic primary, Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders and the billionaire, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, are Jews. If one of them wins the nomination, it will be a milestone for the Jewish people in the United States.

But with Donald Trump as the incumbent Republican, a Jewish candidate will almost certainly mean that the 2020 election campaign will be full of anti-Semitic tropics, fuzziness, and conspiracy theories. It is important that the media and the public are ready to identify and disprove them. The appointment of a Jewish candidate must not become an occasion for increased hatred and violence.

It is important to note that Trump also smears other candidates. In 2016, he smeared Ted Cruz, a Hispanic candidate, as non-American, which incorrectly indicated that Cruz’s father was involved in the JFK attack. If South Bend gay mayor Pete Buttigieg wins, Trump will undoubtedly attack him with homophobia – which adds to the childish, other name games he’s already involved in. If Elizabeth Warren wins, Trump will double on misogyny. Trump has been calling it the racist arc “Pocahontas” since at least 2016.

Bigotry has been central to Trump’s presidency and will be central to his re-election campaign. But which bigotry he uses depends to a certain extent on the opponent he is facing. The Jewish people and their allies must be ready to anticipate and respond to anti-Semitism.

We can be sure that Trump will use anti-Semitism against a Jewish candidate because he even used anti-Semitism against the non-Jewish democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. Trump’s last major advertising campaign linked Clinton with the Jewish democratic donor George Soros and the Jewish CEO Lloyd Blankfein. The ad said they were part of a “global power structure” of “people who don’t care for you”. Anti-Semitism was so obvious that it was hardly considered a dog whistle.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s last 2016 advertising campaign: George Soros’ image appears as a voice-over and refers to those who “control the levers of power in Washington and global special interests”

Soros is a central figure in far-right propaganda and is likely to be mentioned repeatedly in every presidential competition with a Jewish candidate. Soros is a billionaire, philanthropist and Holocaust survivor. He regularly donates for democratic purposes. This has led to paranoid certainty on the right that Soros is behind every left-wing protest or movement, and shamefully tries to undermine the American (Christian) character and way of life.

– Reply from the Open Society to Matt Getz

We can save you the trouble, Congressman: Neither Mr. Soros nor the Open Society fund these efforts. We support the historic commitment of the United States to welcome people fleeing oppression and violence in their home countries. Perhaps you could investigate why they need to flee.

– Open Society Foundations (@OpenSociety) October 18, 2018

Answer from the Open Society to Matt Getz

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, for example, accused Soros of protests against Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment and accused him of having funded a “caravan” for migrants in time for the 2018 half-way to storm the US border.

Trump speculated that Soros would fund illegal immigration to the United States. This was the same conspiracy theory that inspired the shooter who murdered eleven people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Despite the worst anti-Semitic mass murder in U.S. history, right-wing figures like former New York Mayor and Trump buddy Rudy Giuliani continue to indulge in these conspiracy theories.

Attacks on Soros combine anti-Semitic tropics with right-wing anti-leftism through Jewish financial power. This is a tradition that goes back to Hitler, who viewed Judaism and Marxism as inseparable and murdered Jewish people because he viewed them as left and left, because he viewed them as Jews.

Laura Ingraham of Fox News blames immigrants and George Soros for GOP losses in VirginiaScreen shot / YouTube

It could appear that Bloomberg, a multi-billionaire, is more vulnerable to anti-Semitic attacks on financial elites, while Sanders, a socialist, is more vulnerable to anti-Semitic attacks on the left. The whole point of Soros’ conspiracy theories, however, is to break the distinction between these goals. For anti-Semites, all Jews are shadowy, wealthy manipulators who advance a left-wing agenda, regardless of their actual wealth or ideology.

It is also likely that a general election campaign will accuse both Bloomberg and Sanders of being false Jews who betray Israel. Trump is known to be “disloyal” to Jews who are Democrats for not following the leadership of the right-wing Israeli government.

The implication for Trump is that American Jews are not real Americans and owe their duty first to an Israeli ethnonationalist state that is a junior partner of the American right. Sanders has particularly criticized Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, but any Jewish candidate who criticizes Trump is attacked as a traitor.

They are almost certainly accused of anti-Semitism because the Democratic Party is less rabid against the Palestinians than the GOP. After all, it is a staple of anti-Semitism that bigotry against Jews is primarily caused by the Jewish people themselves. Law will therefore apply anti-Semitism to the elections and then claim that it is the Jewish goals of these cuts that are the real anti-Semites.

How can people of good will prepare for and resist anti-Semitism, which is directed against Jewish candidates? First, it’s important to spot the most common tropics and attacks and refuse to use or send them, even when used against candidates you don’t like.

Sanders is one of my top choices in elementary school, and Bloomberg is the last dead to me. But none of them should be attacked as a false Jew or as an un-American. Neither should be smeared as part of a shady global conspiracy. Experts should also not attack Jewish candidates by calling their followers Nazis.

Don’t do Trump’s dirty work for him.

In the general election, Jewish organizations must highlight the historical importance of a Jewish candidate and protect Jewish candidates from anti-Semitism. You have to do this, especially if these Jewish candidates are sometimes critical of Israel because we need to make it clear that the right wing is wrong when it conflicts with Jewish identity with Israel.

The media must clearly identify anti-Semitism in both articles and headlines. We should no longer be surprised if Trump does it and says the worst.

If Sanders or Bloomberg win, we should expect him to target Jewish people. And people of good will, Jewish and others, should be ready to defend themselves against and also against Trump’s other bigotries.

Noah Berlatsky is a freelance writer. He lives in Chicago. Twitter: @nberlat