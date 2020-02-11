It looks like Senator Bernie Sanders has left as the winner of New Hampshire Democratic Elementary School. This could potentially narrow the field of democratic contenders as the primaries are the first in a series of nationwide party primaries. At the time of writing, several sources predicted Sanders to win, including CBS News.

JUST IN: CBS News Projects Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Primary pic.twitter.com/filSUeH1lk

– CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2020

Suffice it to say that Twitter was soon a breeding ground for reactions to Sanders’ planned win.

“We will beat Trump in general with Bernie Sanders,” tweeted one supporter, while another claimed that Sanders was objectively the most selectable candidate currently on the starting line.

Others weren’t so enthusiastic about the call. “As a democratic voter, I don’t see myself or my family voting for Bernie or Pete,” wrote another. “The candidate I’m supposed to vote for must be someone other than her,” she added, who still supports former Vice President Joe Biden or Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Another pointed out that although Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished second in the referendum, both he and Sanders were awarded “9 delegates each”.

While the politicians kept an eye on the results of the night, the Conners were in some ways willing to participate in the area code. The Roseanne Revival / Spinoff hosted a special live episode that night, which was performed twice each evening on both coasts, taking into account the results of the primary in each episode as it aired.

The first event in New Hampshire began in 1952 and has become an important testing ground for candidates seeking nomination in both Republican and Democratic parties. More traditional candidates may perform poorly and turn out poorly, while lesser-known and often less funded candidates can become serious competitors, thanks in part to the great media attention.

All in all, the Iowa gatherings went much smoother than earlier this month, which is the official start of the presidential election season. Several changes were made this year that resulted in a late release of the results. The Democratic Party has assured the American people that the problems all stem from a “system-wide disaster” and are not being hacked from outside to disrupt the results.

Despite the incomplete results in Iowa, both Sanders and Buttigieg declared victory before a final.