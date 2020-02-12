Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s pre-election Tuesday, and Pete Buttigieg was nominated in the Democratic nomination contest after last week’s unsettled results at the Iowa conferences, according to Democratic media reports.

Less than 1 percent of the promised delegates to the national convention were at stake, an even lower number than in Iowa. But the first two countries usually win the race and determine the top positions after voters in the small states have spent months on all campaigns.

“Thanks, New Hampshire,” said Sanders. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great win tonight.”

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, was well on the way to a strong third place.

And since 1972, no Democratic candidate who has finished second in primary school in New Hampshire has won the nomination. In the last six competitive Democratic primary, New Hampshire voted half the time for the eventual nomination of the party.

Next up is the February 22 rally in Nevada, a state with a more diverse population than the first two and one where unions play an oversized role. The first in South Carolina is February 29th.

In California, the state with the largest number of participants, the first ballot papers have already been mailed to voters. California’s results will be evaluated as part of Super Tuesday on March 3rd, when a third of all delegates will be recognized.

– Maureen bullhead

Buttigieg: We are here to stay

Runner-up Pete Buttigieg thanked New Hampshire for confirming his campaign.

“Thanks to you,” he said, “a campaign that some claim shouldn’t be here at all has shown that we will stay here.”

Buttigieg called for a debate about which candidate has the best vision of how to win the White House and unify the country by facing his rivals without naming them.

“We have to do it right,” he said. “Let us welcome this debate.”

While all Democrats share the goal of balancing the economy and healthcare for all while tackling climate change and gun violence, there are different views on how to get there.

In an implicit blow to Sanders, Buttigieg said that “my way or the freeway” policy is not the way to defeat Trump.

He also addressed criticism from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar – who came in a surprising third place – and former Vice President Joe Biden – who left without winning any delegates – that he didn’t have enough experience to become President , While some might dismiss him as a naive newbie, he said, a new outlook is what makes things possible and how to build “a new majority.”

Although Buttigieg New Hampshire did not win, his second place was breathtaking considering that he was virtually unknown a year ago. And Sanders was the favorite in New Hampshire who started on Tuesday because he won the state with more than 60% in the 2016 area code.

The competition took place after Buttigieg admitted more delegates than Sanders to the Iowa Caucuses, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

“Who would have predicted six months ago that the N.H. race would end in a final battle between @BernieSanders and @PeteButtigieg?” Tweeted David Axelrod, chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. “The former mayor of South Bend has another big night of putting more wind into his unlikely quest.”

– Maureen bullhead

Trump mocks “Impeachment King” Steyer and the rest of the democratic field

WASHINGTON – What should the free world leader do with all eyes on New Hampshire?

If you are Donald Trump, switch to Twitter and offer a continuous color commentary on the Democrats’ field as the results of the nation’s first presidential primaries come in.

“Lots of early democratic school dropouts tonight, very low political I.Q.,” Trump wrote after entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet ended their presidential campaign after a poor performance at New Hampshire Elementary School.

Trump encountered a popular goal – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who urged the Democrats to agree when she headed for a disappointing fourth place.

“Elizabeth Warren, sometimes called Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,” he tweeted. “I think she sends signals that she wants out. The invitation to unity is her way of getting there, going home and drinking a “nice cold beer” with her husband! “

Trump tore up businessman Tom Steyer, who, before entering democratic elementary school, pumped millions of dollars into a group demanding the charges against Trump.

With more than two thirds of the votes cast, Steyer fought his way to the distant sixth place.

“Impeachment King Steyer (how did it work?) Spent $ 200 million and received less than 1% of the vote in Iowa and only 3% of the vote in New Hampshire,” Trump said. “Could it just be that something is missing? It’s not easy to do what I’ve done, is it? “

Trump even persecuted former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was not elected in New Hampshire.

“A very bad night for Mini Mike!” He tweeted.

Just a few hours earlier, Trump accused Bloomberg of a “lightweight” trying to buy democratic elementary school and said he preferred to act against him over Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders in November.

“Sanders has real followers,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not – I think what he says is terrible – but he has followers. Bloomberg is currently shopping.”

– Michael Collins

Amy Klobuchar: Tonight it’s about Grit

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, presented herself as one of the most famous comeback kids in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, as incomplete results showed that she would end up in the top three in the nation’s first primary school.

“Tonight is about Grit,” Klobuchar said to her cheering followers as she stood in front of a large, green “Amy” sign. “And my story, like so many of you, is one of trust.”

Counted out of the race by most people just a week ago – “Thank you, experts,” she added – Klobuchar said she “came back and we delivered.”

“And, man, we were in New Hampshire at the debate!” She said.

After a strong debate on Friday, Klobuchar rose sharply last week after her apparent fifth place in Iowa. About half of those polled in a CNN exit poll said the recent debate was an important factor in Tuesday’s vote.

Klobuchar said President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare was the “middle people” who had had enough of his names and mudslides and now have someone to vote for in November.

She promised to turn her “happy, joyless campaign” into a movement of angry Democrats, Independents, and moderate Republicans who view the elections as a control of the economy, patriotism, and decency.

It’s not about having the loudest voice or the largest bank account, but the best ideas and the person who can put those ideas into practice.

But Klobuchar, whose fundraising and staffing is lagging far behind that of the other top candidates, may find it difficult to repeat its success in the countries to come.

“Accelerating this race is difficult to grasp,” said David Plouffe, 2008 campaign manager for Barack Obama, on MSNBC. “Now she has to put together a national campaign overnight.

– Maureen bullhead

Joe Biden promises to win South Carolina

After a disappointing end in New Hampshire, Joe Biden told a cheering crowd in South Carolina on Tuesday evening that he expected them to be the “opening bell” of the campaign for him.

“The fight to end Donald Trump’s presidency is just beginning,” said the former vice president at a launch party in Colombia.

Biden highlighted the importance of the next two elections: the Nevada elections on February 22 and the South Carolina primaries on February 29.

Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed after he predicted he would not be well in Granite State. After losing in Iowa and New Hampshire and having a disproportionate share of the electorate, Biden hopes for the “black and brown voters” in various countries.

“So far we haven’t heard of the most committed constituency of the Democratic Party, the African American community. And the fastest growing segment of society, the Latino community,” he said. “To hear all of these experts, everyone tells these cable television speakers about the race: “It’s not over yet, man. We’re just getting started. Our votes count too.”

Unofficial election results show that Biden has been fishing for fifth place in New Hampshire after a disappointing fourth place in Iowa’s Democratic gatherings last week. Even if he admitted on Sunday that he is not among the winners when the granite country has finished counting the ballot papers in its country’s first area code.

“It’s been a long race,” he said during Friday’s debate in Manchester. “I got a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably get a hit here.”

A poor performance in New Hampshire is traditionally a death blow. Since 1972, no Democratic candidate who has finished less than second place has won the presidential candidacy.

– Ledyard King

Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar leading primary field in New Hampshire

Three candidates – Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar – led the board when the results arrived.

MSNBC predicted that these will be the only three that will end with promised delegates when the results are final.

Vermont’s Senator Sanders, who easily won New Hampshire in 2016, was at the top.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar were close behind.

“Looks like Bernie is going to win, but not like in 2016,” tweeted Joe Lockhart, former spokesman for President Bill Clinton. “The state of the race tonight is not clear.”

Although it is likely that no candidate will leave New Hampshire with the front-runner title, the primary has narrowed the field. Two candidates – Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet – suspended their campaigns before the results were final.

– Maureen bullhead

Gabbard says she will continue her campaign in South Carolina

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told fans that they would stay in the main race and continue to South Carolina after a likely disappointing New Hampshire destination.

“No matter what happens here tonight, I want you to know that we were already victorious because we built together here.” Gabbard, who moved from Hawaii to New Hampshire in December to focus on primary school, said in a speech Tuesday night. “As much as they tried to drive us away from this choice, we’re strong. We’re still here.”

Gabbard’s campaign is planning several events in South Carolina tomorrow.

– Savanne Behrmann

Sanders’ supporters feel confident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Loud high erupted from Sanders supporters at his election night party, which took place in a basketball gym on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University, when CNN put him in first place with 28 percent of the vote.

The crowd, many waving “Bernie” signs, counted “5, 4, 3, 2, 1!” When the polls closed, and then burst into chants: “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie! “They continued to cheer when the voices arrived and Sander’s lead was maintained.

“I believe in the movement, I believe in the cause and I believe it is time to bring America back from people and for people,” said Scott Dakota, a 55-year-old musician and composer from Keene, New Hampshire, positioned Direct in front of the stage on which Sanders will speak.

“No newer Democratic or Republican candidate made sense to me until Bernie Sanders came along,” said Dakota, a volunteer campaigner who opened his house as an advertising station. “Bernie Sanders brought me back to politics.”

John Thyng, 47, of Deering, N.H., wearing a purple 1984 SEIU Local sweatshirt, said he hoped Sander’s appearance in New Hampshire “would set the stage for the rest of the country.”

“It is great for workers and working people and we have to change something,” said Thyng. “We need a revolution and he will help us do it.”

He added: “There are a lot of people who have tried to pull Bernie down here in New Hampshire, much of the political establishment, but people want change and he will bring the change we need.”

Ruth Simcox, 69, a volunteer from Bloomington, Indiana, was standing next to Thyng and said that she has volunteered in New Hampshire since Thursday and has mainly helped with the acquisition. She said she had spoken to many Sanders supporters who “after Iowa plan to have a great night for us.”

“I think Bernie Sanders is one of the most honest candidates we’ve had in a long time,” said Simcox. “It is for people, not for money.”

She said she felt good about the results that have been achieved so far and will hold. “I’m sure you will,” she said.

Warren’s campaign looks ahead as she falls behind in New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren spoke to a crowd in New Hampshire when she was predicted not to exceed the 15% threshold required to receive delegates to the country’s first primary school.

Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar should land in the first three slots. But Warren said her campaign is still looking at the remaining area codes.

Warren said she respects the Sanders and Buttigieg and “I would also like to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing how wrong the experts can be when you count a woman out.”

“Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg are both great people, and each of them would be a far better president than Donald Trump.”

Unimpressed, Warren said her campaign would unite the Democratic Party and the country behind ideas that would accomplish structural change and improve the lives of the majority of Americans.

“Our campaign is best positioned to beat Donald Trump in November because we can unite our party.

It also rejected the “hard tactics” of attacking competitors in advertisements and “supporters screaming curses” and urged the party not to “party”.

“We are two states, 55 states and territories are left. We still have 98% of delegates to win our nomination, and Americans in all parts of our country will be heard.”

-Jeanine Santucci

Michael Bennet ends campaign for president

Senator Michael Bennet, who joined the presidential competition last year after a fiery speech in the Senate during the government shutdown, has ended his offer for the presidency, according to the Associated Press.

Bennet had put a lot of the future of the campaign in the New Hampshire area code and had been campaigning for months in other early states to hold onto the Granite State.

However, Tuesday’s first results showed that Bennet lagged behind its top-level rivals in double digits.

Andrew Yang ends his presidential campaign

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose signatures included granting monthly grants to all adults, has ended his search for the president, according to several media.

“I’m so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who brought us here,” he tweeted shortly after the polls ended on Tuesday.

Yang’s candidacy ends after an unexpected rise last year when he overtook a New York mayor, former and current governors, and even several U.S. senators in his search for the presidency. Although Yang was relatively unknown when he first announced his candidacy, he developed an energetic and passionate base – known as Yang Gang – that made him a household name.

Yang, 45, is the founder of the nonprofit for America and had never applied for an elected position before announcing his presidential campaign. The Obama administration elected him “Champion of Change” in 2012 and President’s Ambassador for “Global Entrepreneurship” in 2015.

Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire take precedence over the election

Most New Hampshire voters who take part in the nation’s first Democratic Tuesday are “angry” with the Trump administration, support a Medicare for All health plan, and believe that the nominee’s most important attribute is the ability to beat the president Donald Trump conducted an exit poll for CNN and other television stations in November.

Polls conducted by voters before the Granite State elections provide early clues as to what motivates people to fill out their ballots.

The National Election Pool exit survey conducted by Edison Research is based on surveys of 1,947 randomly selected primary democratic voters in 45 boroughs in New Hampshire that were conducted throughout the day. The results for the full sample show an error rate of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Under their realizations:

Almost half of the respondents who stated that they had chosen their candidate did so only in the last few days – a sign of how dynamic the democratic field is.

About half said Friday’s debate in Manchester was an important factor in deciding the presidential election.

With a narrow 2-1 lead, voters said they are looking for a candidate who can beat President Trump who agrees with them on the issues and reflect similar trends that were found in previous polls among voters.

Eight out of ten say they are “angry” with the Trump administration.

About four in ten respondents identified healthcare as the most important issue, and six in ten said they could support a single government plan, such as Medicare for All, a program published by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Climate change was the second most frequently mentioned problem. Around three out of ten respondents mentioned it as their main concern.

The surveys also showed two trends that, according to MS-NBC, could be warning signs for Sanders

About a third of voters were 65 or older, compared to only 11% between 18 and 29. In addition, about four in ten identified themselves as moderate or conservative, compared to about two in ten who described themselves as “very liberal”.

Advanced and younger voters were at the core of Sanders’ support.

– Ledyard King

Trump says he would like to compete against the “light” Bloomberg

President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday just hours before the election in New Hampshire’s first presidential election to the Democratic presidential field.

Trump mocked former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as “lightweight” and accused him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.

“He is also one of the worst debaters I have ever seen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said he would rather face Bloomberg in November than Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Sanders has real followers,” said Trump. “Whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not – I find it terrible what he says – but he has followers. Bloomberg is currently shopping.”

When asked about former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, Trump said, “It’s a trip. It’s mumbling. Not pretty.”

But Trump said he thought Biden still had time to turn his campaign around.

“It won’t be easy,” said Trump, “but I think he can turn it over. I think he has a shot. He’s probably almost as good as anyone else. But he’ll have to work very hard – a lot harder than expected . “

– Michael Collins

Democratic strategists will take a close look at the confused results from Iowa

All eyes will be on participating in New Hampshire’s first election campaign, as democratic strategists are struggling with uncertainty as to whether voters are nine months ahead of the election calendar.

The unexpectedly weak attendance at the Iowa gatherings on February 3 and the many spectators in the arena at President Donald Trump’s rallies that dwarfed those of his rivals – including one on the eve of the New Hampshire Primary – have shaken some and undermine the early narrative that after their defeat in 2016, Democrats are so excited that they’re ready to flock in 2020.

The Granit State’s participation in Tuesday’s primary could suggest that the Democrats are experiencing the same enthusiastic headwind as four years ago against Hillary Clinton.

“It is not natural for Democrats to have an enthusiastic advantage in November,” said Josh Schwerin of Priorities USA Action, a political action committee that supports democratic candidates. “Just having Trump on the ballot is not enough.”

Increased turnout in New Hampshire would dispel concerns about the challenges Democrats will face in November, including strong economies and volatility in their area. However, strategists warn that the primary process has not yet been completed, and the overall dynamic could change if the field narrows and the Democrats join around a candidate.

Read more about whether the Democrats encounter an enthusiasm void in their preparations for Trump.

– Courtney Subramanian and John Fritze

Warren’s volunteers remain confident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Elizabeth Warren needed a strong performance in her neighboring state that exceeded her sagging forecasts and thanked supporters outside a polling station here on Tuesday afternoon and said, “We’ll do it together.”

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, came to sing “Big Structure Change” and “Just two Cent” from dozens of her followers outside Webster Elementary School north of downtown Manchester. “We love you, Elizabeth!” Cried a woman. The senator took turns taking selfies as she greeted a number of fans who led to the school’s front door.

“Striking back is an act of patriotism,” Warren said to a man who called her patriot. “That’s right!” He replied.

Warren ignored reporters’ questions about what a win would look like on Tuesday and whether she needed to win the state.

Warren was once a strong competitor in New Hampshire due to its proximity to Massachusetts. According to surveys, she is now in fourth place, most recently surpassed by aspiring senator Amy Klobuchar. Any place in the top two would raise questions about the long-term viability of your campaign – but the campaign is already pushing back.

“After New Hampshire tonight, 98% of the pledged delegates will still be won,” Warrens campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in a campaign memo that was released before election night. “And as the race consolidates after Super Tuesday, we expect the results to show that Elizabeth Warren is the consensus decision of the broadest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country.”

Warren volunteers outside the Manchester polling station said they are still confident that they can win the nomination.

“Not at all,” said Colin Pio, a Warren volunteer from Manchester, when asked if he had any concerns about their election numbers. “Look, I worked for Hillary Clinton here in 2008. We woke up on election morning and she lost 10 points and in the end she won. Who knows what’s going to happen?

“To be honest, I think this race will take months at this point. That is the tip of the iceberg. “

MaryRose Mazzola, a volunteer from Boston, campaigns for Warren’s core game and says that Warren has historically surpassed her polls. She is confident that she will be at least third in New Hampshire.

“Especially when third place is wide open, I think she’s got a great shot,” said Mazzola, chief of staff of the Massachusetts State Senator, Barry Finegold, a democrat from Andover, Massachusetts.

“The chaos in Iowa has left the race open,” said Mazzola. She is a unique candidate. You see the survey, where it is both the second and the first choice of many people. So I think third place would be strong and could translate to get fundraising going again and really spread across the country. “

– Joey Garrison

Biden will be leaving New Hampshire earlier than expected to travel to South Carolina

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be leaving New Hampshire earlier than expected on Tuesday to start his South Carolina campaign.

The Biden campaign announced that after the preparatory phase, he and his wife Jill Biden would leave New Hampshire to refrain from a scheduled event in Nashua and travel to South Carolina.

Instead, the Bidens will attend a kick-off party with the campaign’s chairman, Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., And live stream to fans of New Hampshire. According to the campaign, Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens would like to personally thank the supporters of the New Hampshire campaign.

In a statement, Biden said that he “loved to travel through New Hampshire” but was looking forward to “traveling to South Carolina and Nevada later this week” to hear from various voters. The primary school in South Carolina is February 29th.

Live Results:Follow the results of the New Hampshire Democratic Primary

“I’ll probably get a hit here”:Biden faces major challenges in New Hampshire, where he struggles with surveys

According to Bloomberg news reporter Jennifer Epstein, Biden told reporters that he was “slightly hopeful here in New Hampshire” shortly after his campaign announced the schedule would change.

The main elections in South Carolina and Nevada, the next two states to hold democratic presidential primaries, are more diverse than in New Hampshire and Iowa. Biden has maintained a higher voter turnout among minorities because it has been lost in national polls.

A Monmouth University national poll released today showed that Biden has fallen 14 percentage points nationwide from 30% to 16% since last month, and the RealClearPolitics average of the New Hampshire polls matched it with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass ,

– Nicholas Wu

“Having Trump on the ballot is not enough:Democrats are struggling to rekindle enthusiasm for November

New Hampshire voters see Sanders, Klobuchar and Buttigieg as candidates for Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Appeared to be the most popular choice among New Hampshire democratic voters leaving Parker Varney School in a middle-class neighborhood in west Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

But also Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Who has skyrocketed in surveys in New Hampshire in the past few days, had converts.

Marilyn Muir (88), who left the polls, said she decided to vote for Klobuchar after her debate took place on television on Friday.

“She was so determined and so honest,” said Muir, who is retired. “I felt that. Until then, I hadn’t decided who I would vote for. It was between her and Biden, but I chose her.”

Muir voted for Sanders, who is 78, in 2016, but said she had concerns about his age that year. “He would be good, except that he’s too old. It’s stressful for a man this age.”

Sean Karkos, a 29-year-old lawyer, said he repeatedly voted for Sanders last Tuesday.

“I have been a supporter of him since the last election and I have seen no change in his policies or in what he argues for.”

He cited Sander’s progressive reasons – closing the wealth gap, promoting equality and supporting a Green New Deal – as issues that appeal to him as a voter.

“I’m confident that he can beat Donald Trump. Fortunately, I think most people who run today could do that.”

Sanders, who leads the latest polls, is the overwhelming favorite to win the area code on Tuesday. He won New Hampshire in the area code in 2016 by 22 percentage points. But Klobuchar has seen a rapid upswing in recent days, while former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, also saw a big boom after Iowa.

Mike Barber, a former construction worker who also voted for Sanders, said he almost switched to Klobuchar in the last second, but chose Sanders as he did in 2016.

“I only like his passion. I like some of the things he says, “said 56-year-old Barber.” I don’t agree with everything he says. It only hits my instinct. I think he’s the man. People ask if he can keep up with a general election about Trump. But I absolutely think he can. This is my biggest concern right now. “

“Socialist that, socialist that,” Barber said, dismissing criticism that Sanders is too far left to defeat Trump. “But he can’t do anything without the help of Congress.”

Chad Johansen, 27, a self-described moderator who voted for Sanders, supported Sanders in the 2016 area code, but voted for Trump in the general election over Hillary Clinton.

“I’m a small business owner, so a lot of people focus on some of his plans to raise taxes,” said Johansen, who has a phone and tablet repair shop. “But for me it is a big deal to find good and reliable help, especially in the healthcare sector. As it is today, as a small business owner, I cannot compete with what these larger companies can offer in terms of health benefits. “

He said he had found common ground in some Sanders and Trump positions in 2016, but regretted that he voted for Trump. He called it “Trump-gret” and plans to “most likely” support the Democratic candidate against Trump, no matter who that is.

“Some people like his behavior, but I find it childish and he has to remain professional as President of the United States.”

– Joey Garrison

Buttigieg defends the option when New Hampshire votes

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg defended his eligibility in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday when voters cast their vote in the New Hampshire primaries.

Surveys have shown that Buttigieg has little backing among African Americans. This group, the support of which former Vice President Joe Biden announced, is the best evidence to become a candidate for a party that prides itself on diversity.

Buttigieg argued that a good performance in New Hampshire, shortly after his apparent win at the Iowa Caucuses – The Associated Press still hasn’t named this race – will give him a boost among minority voters.

“Color pickers who focus primarily on defeating this president want to know that you can actually win,” said Buttigieg. He said the positive results of the first two competitions gave his campaign the look we need now, as we’re going straight to states like Nevada, South Carolina, and the Super Tuesday states that have a wide range of races and where we are this case can make a difference at eye level. “

– William Cummings

Voting started in elementary school in New Hampshire

The first votes in the nation’s area code were cast shortly after midnight in three small towns in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

In Dixville Notch, where the midnight election became a tradition in 1960, the remaining five residents of the city celebrated a surprising victory for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with three votes cast (one by a registered Republican). The city’s other two voices were split by Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.

In the nearby town of Millsfield, WMUR reported that most residents voted in the republican area code. 16 voted for incumbent President Donald Trump and one for former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar received two votes. This doubled the votes of Buttigieg, Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who each received one vote.

“I’ll probably get a hit here”:Biden faces major challenges in New Hampshire, where he struggles with surveys

Klobuchar also dominated the city of Hart’s location with six votes, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts received four, entrepreneur Andrew Yang three and Sanders two votes. Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii and billionaire Tom Steyer each received one vote, according to the city’s website. On the Republican side, Trump received 15 votes, while Weld four and Mary Maxwell received a self-described “constitutional maniac”.

According to New Hampshire law, polls in these three cities can be closed once each registered resident has voted. The Hart’s Landing website said the polls opened there at midnight and closed at 12:04 p.m. The results were published at 12:33 p.m.

“We got off to a great start today in New Hampshire!” Klobuchar tweeted and praised her success in the small sample of the midnight voices.

– William Cummings

What you should know about today’s elementary school in New Hampshire

The first primaries in New Hampshire are just around the corner – just eight days after the chaos surrounding the release of Iowa’s democratic caucus results.

The primaries started at midnight – a tradition in the Dixville Notch community – and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. in most locations. ET.

On the democratic side, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is at the forefront of Tuesday’s primaries after leading several recent government polls. The momentum comes to an end in the Iowa congregations, where he earned the most raw voice support and was in the first two in the state delegate correspondence.

“Stakes are incredibly high”:New Hampshire voters feel the pressure as the main weaving chair

Sanders also has a home advantage in New Hampshire: his home state of Vermont is a neighbor, and the neighbors have fared well in previous Granite State primaries. He also previously won New Hampshire. In 2016, Sanders received 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary, compared to his rival Hillary Clinton with 37%.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is also kicking off Tuesday from Hawkeye State. He leads Iowa in state delegate equivalents (the marker traditionally used to declare a winner), and the party has stated that he has received most of the national delegates, although no winner has been officially declared. He has taken second place in several polls in New Hampshire and has been able to accept undecided voters, many of whom still exist.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in Iowa and comes from the neighboring state of Massachusetts, declined slightly in the polls before Tuesday. Once seen as the frontrunner in some early states, it has recently dropped out of the top 3. She’ll be on the lookout for a surge of excitement in New Hampshire.

More:Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the national Quinnipiac poll in the New Hampshire area code for the first time

Senator Amy Klobuchar has seen a late surge in the US state and has finished third in several recent polls. It could also benefit from the number of undecided New Hampshire voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, has lowered expectations in this state after finishing fourth in Iowa. Biden said on Friday during the primary democratic debate in New Hampshire: “I’ll probably get a hit here.” His campaign relates to the upcoming elections in Nevada and South Carolina, where he has a leading role in voting.

The Republican side is expected to have President Donald Trump easily win the challenger, former Governor Bill Weld. The polls showed that Trump has considerable support, and he overwhelmingly won the Republican Caucus in Iowa.

The New Hampshire area code is only the second election campaign for a party candidate, but it has an overwhelming impact: no Democrat since the 1970s has fewer seats in New Hampshire than the second candidate.In addition, those who finish in the top of the state are likely to benefit from media attention and fundraising prior to the Nevada and South Carolina primaries.

Check for updates all day.