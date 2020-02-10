“The difference between my socialism and Trump’s socialism, in my opinion, is that the government should help working families, not billionaires.”

This is the President’s hope that Bernie Sanders will respond on Fox News Sunday to President Trump calling him a communist.

“Obviously I’m not a communist,” Sanders told host Chris Wallace, adding that Trump “may not know the difference” and is a “pathological liar.”

Wallace also asked Sanders about his “socialist” agenda and whether America was ready to accept Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

“In many ways, we are a socialist society today,” said Sanders, and beat Trump over the tax breaks and subsidies he had received before his time in the White House.

“If we leave the status quo alone, we will spend $ 50 trillion in the next 10 years,” he said. “Medicare for All costs the average American less than the $ 12,000 a year he pays insurance companies.”

