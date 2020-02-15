Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Presidential candidate for the United States’ Democratic Party 2020, Bernie Sanders

Two Russian jokes said they successfully persuaded U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to believe she was environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante during an 11-minute conversation with the Democratic Party candidate 2020.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who had previously targeted US politicians, told The Associated Press that they had pranked the senator and posted audio of the call on YouTube.

The conversation started heartily with Stolyarov as Svante while an unknown woman played Greta. The three talked about the possibility that Thunberg would endorse his presidential campaign.

“Let’s keep talking and when you come to the US I will bring some people together and we can do some interesting things and if you want to make a statement in support of my candidacy and the program that we outline for climate change I would be very, very grateful, ”said Sanders.

Things finally went downhill after Faux-Thunberg peppered the senator on his visit to the Soviet Union in 1988.

“In the Soviet Union, you were programmed to work for Russia in 1988 after you were hired, and your memory was cleared so that the CIA wouldn’t track you down,” she said.

“Do you think so?” Sanders replied.

“Yes, you have become a KGB sleep agent. Now is the time to wake up and fulfill your mission to become President of the United States, build Communism in the United States, and work for Russia! “

Sometime during the chatter, Sanders hung up the phone.

A representative of the campaign did not immediately respond to the request for comment from The Post.