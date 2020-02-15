Jon Gabriel, opinion leader

Published on February 15, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

Opinion: Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg? If Democrats want to convince a satisfied electorate to switch horses, they have chosen the wrong people to do it.

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, the top three participants in the New Hampshire area code, at events in February in Durham, Merrimack and Manchester. (Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

After a year of debate, drama and diatribia, the presidential race in 2020 has finally started. In Iowa, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Senator Bernie Sanders squeaked (if you want to believe that state’s numbers). In New Hampshire it was the other way around.

Democrats have insisted for three years that Donald Trump is an unprecedented threat to democracy that must be stopped at all costs. To show their seriousness, they fight him with the mayor of America’s 301st largest city or a 78-year-old Bolshevik from Brooklyn.

Few predicted that the race would come. The once promising campaigns of former President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren are life-sustaining. Several other hopefuls left before the polling stations opened.

There are only two other candidates with a chance. Senator Amy Klobuchar turned an outstanding debate performance into a tight third place in Granite State. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has spent millions on ads reminding voters that Trump is a very bad person. Both will challenge Mayor Pete for the moderate trail as Bernie climbs to the far left.

The voters are actually quite satisfied

But as it looks today, Sanders and Buttigieg are leading the pack of delegates, and that’s exactly what the democratic candidate decides. If either of them wants to compete against Trump, the work is cut out for them.

The president has an unpredictable style to say the least. He insults politicians, insults reporters and his team at the White House has more personnel changes than the midday shift at Taco Bell. But few can argue with the results.

The economy is growing, there are no new wars or major terrorist attacks, and members of the service are coming home from overseas. (Faster Please.)

According to Gallup, 59% say they are doing better financially than a year ago, a jump of 9%. Better still, 90% say they are satisfied in their personal lives, the highest number in the 41 years that Gallup has asked this question.

Sure, Trump’s tweets are bizarre, but is it worth changing the direction of the nation completely?

Is this the direction in which voters want to go?

Sanders sells “political revolution,” a complete rethink in the relationship between Americans and their government. If you are satisfied with your health care, too bad. Have fun visiting a civilian version of the VA hospital.

Have you decided not to buy a McMansion to repay your student loans? Well, your lavish college roommate gets his debt canceled; Now he can add a home theater. America will no longer be energy independent, you may need to join a union, and the wealthy will be severely punished by laws signed in the Bernie White House or one of its other three houses.

Buttigieg’s plans are basically “like Bernie, but less”. It has remained a cipher and prefers vague general applicability to concrete plans. After Iowa, he inspired his followers with: “The shape of our democracy is the subject that affects every other subject.”

TEDxSouthBend is missing his keynote speaker.

Angry Bernie or Vague Buttigieg: No choice

After New Hampshire, he tweeted: “This choice is not only historical, but urgent. And tonight, we look forward to knowing that this is our only attempt to not only end Donald Trump’s era, but also usher in the era that must come next. “

If you urgently want to introduce the form of democracy that comes next, Pete is your type. Nobody can guess what that does to your 401 (k). At least President Buttigieg’s Twitter feed will be as boring as LinkedIn’s.

As the candidates shuffle their ad purchases and expectations, Nevada, South Carolina and the 14 Super Tuesday states will give us a clearer picture of the Democratic candidate over the next three weeks.

But if Democrats want to convince a very satisfied electorate to change horses, the party needs more than angry manifestos or vague platitudes.

Jon Gabriel, a Mesa resident, is editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com and a contributor to The Republic and azcentral.com. Follow him on Twitter at @exjon.

