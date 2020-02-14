Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called for an end to “online bullying or ugly personal attacks” on Thursday after a powerful Nevada hotel trade union accused his supporters of harassment.

The Culinary Workers Union said supporters of Sanders, a leader in the Democratic White House race, “viciously” attacked the organization via Twitter, text, voicemail, and direct messaging after the union criticized the senator’s general health plan on Tuesday.

Sanders, a progressive who calls himself an advocate of organized work, did not explicitly recognize the alleged abuse of his own followers and urged supporters of all campaigns to end the harassment, but said the members of his movement should be “respectful” his . ”

“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable to me, and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks,” he said in a statement.

In an interview on “PBS NewsHour” on Thursday, Sanders added: “Anyone who attacks personally on my behalf is not part of our movement. We don’t want it. And I’m not so sure to be honest with you, that they are necessarily part of our movement. ”

Sanders won the most votes this month in Democratic nomination competitions in Iowa and New Hampshire. The next state-to-state competition for a candidate for Republican President Donald Trump in the November elections will be held on February 22 in Nevada and on February 29 in South Carolina.

Sanders’ opponents frequently criticized his legion of online supporters for attacks, including those targeting candidates like his 2020 rival Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who defeated him for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

Previously, he had asked his followers to engage in civilian discourse, but his supporters have argued that they were wrongly wronged.

The 60,000-strong Nevada union, which is overwhelmingly influential in a highly tourism-dependent state, said on Thursday it would not support a presidential candidate, but warned its members of Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal to replace government private health insurance -run program could endanger their hard-won union health insurance.