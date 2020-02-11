While Bernie Sanders continues to expand his reputation in the democratic primary and his opponents feel the pain in both parties, efforts are being made to call him an extremist. Someone who might even lose to Trump because of this supposed “radicalism”. But it’s not so easy to judge the case based on facts.

He has a 40-year success story as a politician. The things he says now are largely what he shouted from the mountain tops all the time. The main difference is that other democratic politicians have now joined him: a minimum wage of $ 15, student debt relief, free college tuition, social security expansion, income inequality reduction, and some even Medicare for all.

His actions speak more consistently than his words: he understands that politics is about compromise. He fights hard for what he promised voters, but then he takes the best offer he can win if it takes the ball on the field and prepares to fight again the next day.

So he supported Obamacare when it was the best deal on the table – extending insurance coverage to 20 million Americans without the life-threatening exclusions for “pre-existing conditions”. Despite the fact that Obamacare was still far from Medicare for everyone – “health as a human right” – that was his passion and trademark for decades.

But he is a “socialist”, his opponents cry and omit the first part of the term “democratic socialist” that Sanders always uses when discussing this topic. There is plenty of room here to create confusion, as the term “socialist” has a number of different definitions in English, all of which have become common over the years.

It can be used to mean something from “communist” like in the former Soviet Union to the European social democratic or socialist parties that have ruled in countries like France, Germany, Spain and the UK for the past 70 years, not to mention those Scandinavian countries.

It should be clear to anyone who is not trying to frighten voters that Sanders is a social democrat of the latter, European kind. There will be no production takeover by the US government under the administration of Sanders.

The biggest expansion in the government will be in public health insurance funding. As with traditional health insurance, where less than 2% of spending is administrative, public health insurance will be far more efficient than the private insurance industry currently spending six times as much. And we don’t have 8 million people who go into poverty every year because of medical expenses, or worse, tens of thousands who actually die because they don’t have access to affordable health care.

The Sanders program aims to correct a very harmful transformation of the US economy that has occurred in the past 40 years.

Unlike in the first three decades after World War II, when income growth was largely shared as the economy grew, most income growth went to those who already had much more than their share. For example, since 1993 the top 1% of families have achieved an astonishing 48% of the country’s income growth.

No wonder so many Americans feel that the system is against them.

This right-wing transformation was largely initiated by the Reagan team, but was accepted and even deepened by some liberal political leaders. Perhaps this normalization of the radical changes of the past decades is the reason why some commentators find Bernie’s program – aimed at reversing this damage – as “radical”.

At this point it should be noted that the fight for this right-wing transformation has never been more about “the market” than “the state”. Almost every economy in the world is a mixture of the two.

However, the Reagan revolution and subsequent counter-reforms (e.g. WTO, NAFTA, deregulation of financial markets, constant normal trade relations with China, laws and practices to combat labor) were not so much about the relative weight of the market and economy change government.

Rather, what changed most was that both the markets and the state were used more to distribute income and wealth upwards. The result is an America that is unique among the high-income countries in terms of the percentage of full-time workers struggling for a living, not to mention the more than 10 million children in poverty and more than half a million homeless.

In his reform program, Sanders tries to use both the markets and the government to reverse this massive upward distribution of income and wealth.

Of course, the government must take the lead in public investments that would not involve private investments – such as redesigning some energy infrastructures to reduce CO2 emissions.

But other important parts of Sanders’ program are shifting the economy from the government towards market-oriented solutions: For example, reducing the role of state-granted and regulated patent monopolies in the cost of medicines, medical care and health care costs. Or dissolve other monopolies in favor of increased competition in the technology and financial sector.

Sanders also advocates a less interventionist role for the Federal Reserve in the labor market, as the Fed has triggered almost all of the U.S. recessions (except the last two) since the end of World War II by raising interest rates when it wasn’t necessary ,

And he has paved the way to reduce one of the most powerful and destructive abuses our government has waged against Americans and the world: the terrible, unnecessary “wars forever” that most Americans are now rejecting. Some of his best allies in the struggle were conservative Republicans who were skeptical of this aspect of the “great government” – as was the case in the historic struggle to end US military participation in Saudi Arabia’s Genocide War in Yemen.

In short, Sanders is much more pragmatic and less ideological than his opponents would like to admit. However, it is to be expected that various sides will classify it as “radical” if it continues to undercut its competitors in the democratic primary level.