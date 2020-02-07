Advertisement

When asked whether his Jewish identity would be “an aid or an obstacle” to his presidency, Bernie Sanders said that his Jewish identity was one of the two main factors that shaped his attitude.

The Vermont senator, seen in a CNN town hall for New Hampshire Democratic presidential nominees on Thursday, was asked by a local woman about his Jewish identity.

Netanyahu's "annexation nation" is ready to strike again.

“It has a very deep impact on me,” he said. “When I think about my views, there are two factors. I grew up in a family that didn’t have much money … and the second is Jewish. ”

As a child, Sanders remembered reading “great picture books of World War II” and “tears ran down my cheeks” when he saw what happened to Jews.

“Even at a young age, before my political thoughts developed, I was aware of the terrible things people can do to other people in the name of racism, white nationalism, or in this case National Socialism,” said Sanders, recalling the Holocaust – To have seen survivors in his neighborhood in Brooklyn with tattooed numbers in his arms and to have recently visited his father’s hometown in Poland where the locals took him and his brother to a place where the Nazis carried out a mass murder of Jews had committed.

Much of the extended family of Sanders died in the Holocaust.

He said the experience had shaped his views particularly regarding the opposition to President Donald Trump and the “split” Trump had promoted.

The 78-year-old Sanders has long been reluctant to talk about his Jewish upbringing, but began advocating for the Democratic President nomination back in 2016 when he was the first Jewish candidate to win major party nomination competitions.

He has made his Jewish identity a key factor in his election campaign in 2020, but also criticizes that he has agreed to deputize for activist Linda Sarsour and MP Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich Mythen.

The second nomination competition will take place in New Hampshire next Tuesday. The Iowa rallies that took place on Monday have yet to be announced, but Sanders is headed by Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

