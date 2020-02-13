Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party tries to develop strategies for forming a government without the common list of Arab parties.

In the past few days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hammering the message home that Gantz cannot form a government without the support of the Common List and would therefore not be able to annex the Jordan Valley or launch a military operation in the Gaza Strip. His Likud party believes that Gantz’s inclusion on the Common List will frustrate his efforts to win two-to-three-seat right-wing voters.

“We will apply Israeli law here,” said Netanyahu during a tour of the valley this week. “Gantz won’t. He received a veto from [MK] Ahmad Tibi, who told him,” If you annex, you won’t become a prime minister. “And if Gantz talks about an operation in Gaza, what operation? Ahmad Tibi won’t let him . He will also veto. ”

Kahol Lavan admitted on Wednesday that this is a weakness that makes it more difficult to win right-wing voters, although it doesn’t scare the party’s existing supporters. That is why it recently tried to distance itself from the common list.

“The joint list cannot be part of the government that I’m going to form,” said Gantz on Tuesday. “My disagreements with the leadership on national and security issues alone are profound, hard, and incompatible.”

A person near Gantz said Kahol Lavan didn’t even want the Common List to support his government from outside.

But can Gantz form a government without the Arab ticket? Kahol Lavan insists that there are ways to do this.

“We will form a minority government after receiving the support of the majority of the Zionists, depriving Netanyahu of any possibility of forming a coalition,” said one party. As long as Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party works with Gantz and gives his block more seats than Netanyahu’s, “we don’t need the common list,” added this source.

Another party said that if Kahol Lavan grew significantly larger than Likud, the right-wing bloc would break apart after the elections and some right-wing parties would join Gantz.

But Gantz himself has indicated that the Common List could still support him. “Anyone who wants to support us will support us, anyone who wants to oppose us will oppose us,” he said during a tour of the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva. “This is how democracy works.”

Shortly afterwards, this comment was posted on Netanyahu’s Twitter account, along with the message: “The lie was exposed. Gantz admits that he will rely on the support of the Common List to form a government. ”

Though angry with Gantz, the Common List has not yet decided what to do if he nods to form a government. Joint list chairman Ayman Odeh attacked Gantz ‘recent statements in media interviews on Tuesday, adding that his party would vote against any government, including Israel Beiteinu. However, he hinted that the Joint List could support a minority government led by Gantz, which Israel Beiteinu could later join.

Another source on the Common List said it was a cold shoulder mistake for Gantz. “Arab voters will only vote in large numbers if they know that there is an alternative to Netanyahu,” he said. “The moment we say that Netanyahu and Gantz are the same, there is a risk that we will lose support in the elections.”

Still, the party is concerned about Kahol Lavan’s right-wing messages and is not convinced that it is just an election tactic. Among other things, Gantz supported the Trump administration’s peace plan, including his proposal to annex the Jordan Valley and the settlements. In addition, Gantz had not yet criticized the proposed plan to bring some Israeli-Arab cities under Palestinian control on Tuesday. He did so only after Netanyahu’s office said that no such transfer would take place. Kahol Lavan has also recently blocked the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into violence in the Arab community.

Tibi said the decision to support a Gantz government would only be made after the election. Although “we are very unhappy, to say the least, how Kahol Lavan outstripped the Likud to the right,” the four parties to the Joint List have not yet discussed whether or not to support Gantz until after the election.