Bennett orders Israeli army to prevent left-wing activists from entering the West Bank - Israel news

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the Israeli army on Saturday to issue injunctions that would prevent left-wing Israeli activists from entering the West Bank.

Bennett’s decision specifically targets approximately 30 activists who work with Anarchists Against the Wall, a direct action group whose members are against building the Israeli barrier along the Gaza Strip and the Israeli West Bank dividing wall.

Bennett’s sanctioned group includes Haaretz employee Jonathan Pollak, who is currently under arrest for participating in anti-occupation protests.

According to a statement released by the Minister of Defense, such arrest warrants have so far only been issued against right-wing Jews suspected of having committed hate crimes against Palestinians. Now, however, they are also being used “against anarchist activists from the left”. ‘

Administrative restrictions are typically imposed by the Israeli military, signed by an army commando chief, and are subject to judicial review.

Bennett added in his statement that “the armed forces have been instructed to act decisively against this activity in order to dispel the protests and minimize the damage to Israeli soldiers.” However, he has not specified in detail what measures the security forces will take.

Left-wing activist Jonathan Pollak behind bars in a police vehicle, January 7, 2020. Oren Ben Hakoon

According to Bennett, members of Anarchists Against the Wall “usually act in concert with Palestinian activists and other radical left organizations to carry out violent provocations in the Judea and Samaria areas [West Bank] in four main activity centers: Bil’in, Naalin, Kadum and Nabi Salah. ”

He went on to claim that “the violent events are designed to upset the people in the region, pollute property, and injure Israeli army soldiers while doing serious damage to the image of the State of Israel in the world.”

Jonathan Pollak was arrested at his Haaretz office last week after right-wing organization Ad Kan filed a criminal complaint against him in 2018. Ad Kan – Young Israelis complained that Pollak had attacked Ni ‘soldiers during demonstrations. Lin, Nabi Saleh and Bil’in.

Pollak did not attend the hearings and asked the court to summon a subpoena last year. About seven months ago, Ad Kan used social media to ask the public to provide information about Pollak’s whereabouts. At the time, Pollak claimed that his home address and place of work were published online.

Pollak wrote in Haaretz after his arrest that his refusal to recognize the legality of the court was based on two main reasons. First, that its “Palestinian comrades do not have the luxury of being brought to justice under the relatively comfortable conditions of the Israeli courts,” and second, that “all Israeli courts, whether military or otherwise, lack legitimacy over matters of resistance to them rule the Israeli colonial power to preside. ”

