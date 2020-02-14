A subway passenger went to social media on Thursday to complain after the Namma Metro security personnel prevented him from carrying fish in the subway station. In his tweet, passenger Pavan Kumar said: “I bought fish and went home. But I was stopped at the entrance to the subway. Why is non-vegetarian food prohibited on the subway? What’s wrong with bringing fish home on the subway? I’ve never been so embarrassed, it’s a non-religious place, why this partiality? “

In response to the post, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said all types of meat are prohibited. “However, if it is properly packaged and nothing spills out of the packaging material and does not emit a bad smell, this is permissible,” said the company.

The incident and state of the BMRLC sparked a debate, particularly after Mr. Kumar replied that he was denied permission to carry the fish, even though it was properly sealed and packaged.

The activist Leo Saldhanha said in his tweet: “Come on, Mosaranna (curd) smells too. Now target people with what they eat. Stop targeting people through what they eat. ”

Others supported the move. Another Twitter user said, “You need to be aware that it is intended for the general public and for travel in a pressurized, air-conditioned cabin. Due to the crowd and the low air circulation, a bad smell can develop. This can cause discomfort to the fellow travelers. “

