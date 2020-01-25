advertisement

The Marathahalli police arrested a 45-year-old woman, reportedly from Bangladesh, on Wednesday who had sought shelter in a labor shed in Kadubeesanahalli.

Incidentally, last Sunday, the BBMP, with police protection, carried out a sudden evacuation action and destroyed about 150 improvised houses in Kariyammana Agrahara, just a few kilometers away from the labor shed. The official who organized the ride claimed that illegal migrants were living in the area.

The woman, Nargis Begum, is said to have come from the Bagerhat district in Bangladesh and has crossed the border with her family illegally. They came to Bengaluru a few months ago and started working as construction workers.

“Nargis had no documents to prove her nationality, but based on her confession we booked her under the Aliens Act. She has been put in pre-trial detention, “said a police officer, adding that they are looking forward to her relatives going into hiding.

Last year, the police tracked down and arrested a couple and their son who came from Bangladesh but had been staying in the city illegally for many years.

