Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress Government West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday in his message to people on the eve of the day of the Republic, expressed concern about abuse of public funds.

“Violence is at odds with democracy. Let us resolve that in 2020 to make our state known for a peaceful environment. The last few years on this count have been worrying, “Governor read.

In his report he also raised issues about the non-implementation of central government schemes Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and said that “4000 crore was not made available to them. “I urge all involved to take proactive measures so that they are not taken away. We must put an end to this injustice to farmers, “said the governor.

Relations between Raj Bhawan and the government of the Trinamool congress have been rocky since Mr. Dhankhar was appointed governor of the state. The leadership of the Trinamool congress, including the prime minister himself, had focused the governor on his remarks about the functioning of the state. In his daytime statement, the governor referred to “unhealthy cases” as far as public funds are coordinated.

“Public funds are intended for government purposes only and may not be used to promote political objectives. We have seen unhealthy examples. We need to reflect on this, “he said.

