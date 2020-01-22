Beneficiaries receive fewer meetings with employment agents, despite more resources

advertisement

Fewer people on unemployment benefit receive meetings with case managers that are designed to help them find a job because those case managers are withdrawn to work on emergency relief grants.

In the three months to September 2019 there were only 90,000 meetings with a job placement manager. These were distributed among the 142,931 people on benefits for job seekers.

This amounts to 0.63 meetings per job seeker, which means that some people on benefits worked three months without an appointment.

MSD measures meetings in terms of “engagements,” such as a meeting with a case manager, a telephone call, or other type of contact between the person receiving the benefit and MSD.

Viv Rickard, the Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery of the Department of Social Development, said “employment-oriented case managers” had been diverted to other positions due to increased demand for hardship.

“Over time, the growing demand for hardship and housing support had led to an increasing involvement of employment-oriented case managers in the support of general case management services,” she said.

The government has allocated funds for additional case managers in the final budget, of which 170 have been hired, which will rise to 263 next year. MSD currently hires 463 Full-time Equivalent case managers.

“In addition to increasing the number of case managers in the air, we have also made a number of operational changes to free up staff to have more time for each customer to have the right conversations, including employment,” Rickard said.

She said the extra case managers and more time on frontline services showed “encouraging results in the number of people coming out of benefits to get to work.”

KEVIN STENT / MATERIAL

MSD has had to relocate workers in the labor sector to help with the growing demand for hardships.

“The newest benefits to be released tomorrow (Thursday) will reflect that,” she said.

The Social Development Minister, Carmel Sepuloni, said: “The government wants a welfare system that is fairer and more accessible to all New Zealanders. That is why we have invested in 263 work-oriented case managers in Budget ’19 for 26 years”.

“MSD hired 170 work-oriented case managers between July and November last year and they already have a positive effect. 93 more work-oriented case managers will be hired in the coming months,” she said.

National spokesman Louise Upston said it showed that rising living costs increased pressure on people, putting them on the stock market for hardship.

“If the government focused on reducing the impact of the cost of living, there would not be many people receiving hardships,” Upston said.

“There would not be much hardship either because people would earn more because they would have a job,” she said.

She said people had more meetings with case managers under the previous government.

delivered

Natioanl Louise Upston said the government did not do enough to get people to work.

In the three months to September 2017, the last three months of the national government, there were 144,026 contacts with case managers and 12,726 people who received jobseekers’ support. That means that each person receives 1.19 engagements.

“Our underlying philosophy is the best way to get out of poverty, but by working. First-line employees don’t spend enough time with them to get to work,” she said.

The cost of living has become a controversial political arena, while labor rents have continued to rise and fuel taxes have increased, other living costs have remained stable or are in line with what happened under the previous government.

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the changing cost of living, grew by only 1.5 percent, while wages grew by 4.4 percent in the three months to September 2019.

In the meantime, the government has strengthened the transfer system with its $ 5.3 billion family package

In the three months to September 2019, 15,594 people received a deprivation grant to help them get their electricity bills, compared to 10,656 the year before. This is despite the fact that the electricity costs actually fall.

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said that more caseworkers were hired by MSD.

Data collected by MBIE said that the real cost of a kWh of electricity for private consumers is 1.3 percent lower than last year, and the average household pays $ 100 less electricity per year than five years ago.

The government argues that increasing requests for deprivation are evidence that people know that they are now less likely to be rejected.

