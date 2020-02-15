World No. 5 Belinda Bencic will begin defending her title against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The draw for the 20th edition of the championships took place in the Majlis of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Bencic, who won the individual title after defeating 2013 winner Petra Kvitova from Czech Republic last year, will face the Russian in the first round.

The Swiss, who is fourth here, had a good run after her victory in Dubai. The 22-year-old from Flawil had beaten the number 1 in the world, Naomi Osaka, at the US Open to reach the semi-finals of the Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Previously, Bencic had reached the final in Mallorca with a win in Moscow, her second title, which booked her run at the US Open.

In the meantime, top seed and number 2 in the world, Simona Halep, said goodbye in the first round. The Romanian, who was champion on Wimbledon’s sacred lawns last year, won in Dubai in 2015. In the second round she meets either Alison Riske or the Tunisian wildcard Ons Jabeur.

The second seed, Czech Karolina Pliskova, who won in Brisbane, also got a reunion and the number 3 in the world will meet a qualifier in the second round.

The newly minted Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin meets Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan and the fifth seed could compete against the Czech Karolina Muchova or a qualification in the second round.

Former number 1 in the world, Kim Clijsters, who is coming out of her second retirement, will bow her Dubai against Kiki Bertens after she was given a wildcard.

Clijsters, who won four single Grand Slam titles – the Australian Open 2011 and the US Open 2005, 2009 and 2010 – and two double titles, the French Open 2003 and Wimbledon, as well as three WTA Finals single titles, will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska or a qualifier in the second round.

In 2007, the 36-year-old Clijsters hung up her racket and took a break to start a family. The Belgian had returned in 2009 before calling again the day after the 2012 US Open.

In the battle for the wild cards, the Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina takes on Garbine Muguruza.

