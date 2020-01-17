advertisement

Binge watching a streaming service is its own kind of gluttony, so it should not come as a surprise that Ben & Jerry’s release a Netflix-inspired flavor that many out of the box spoon.

The new flavor “Netflix & Chill” combines peanut butter ice cream with pretzel swirl and fudge brownie pieces, making what the company calls a “chillaxing new creation” meant to satisfy both the salty and sweet cravings in snacks. It also comes in a non-dairy version.

Binge-watching a series can take up to a few hours, while searching through a whole box of “Netflix & Chill” amounts to around 1180 calories, or about 92 percent of the suggested daily value.

This is not Ben & Jerry’s first attempt to suggest sweet snacks that go well with staying home and looking for a new streaming series. On their website they offer a recipe for a “Bluth banana standard sundae” for fans of Arrested Development, as well as a few series pairs, including peanut butter cup with “The Chef Show”, milk and cookies with “The Chilling Adventures” from Sabrina “and Half Baked with “Grace and Frankie. “

Although “Netflix & Chill” is not yet in stores, people can sign up to get the “inside scoop” when it is released.

