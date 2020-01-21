Belton ISD Board approves new recruitment and retention incentives for teachers KWKT

advertisement

BELTON, Texas – Belton Independent School District administrators approved new recruitment and retention incentives for certified teachers in the classroom during the Monday evening school council meeting.

This is when the district prepares to fill 200 educational positions for the following school year.

Teachers hired before May 1, 2020 will receive $ 2,500 along with additional targeted incentives to hire and retain experienced teachers on both campuses in the district with more than 80 percent economically disadvantaged students.

The three incentives approved by the board are:

An early recruitment bonus of $ 2,500 for all certified teachers in the class who were hired before May 1, 2020.

An incentive for hiring $ 3,000 for classroom teachers on our campuses with more than 80% economically disadvantaged students. Class teachers who accept positions at Southwest and Miller Heights are eligible for this incentive if they have at least three years of experience.

A retention incentive for teachers in class on campuses with more than 80% economically disadvantaged students. Classroom teachers at Southwest and Miller Heights would receive an incentive for consecutive years of service. A $ 3000 incentive would be paid after completing their first year and increase by $ 500 each year. The reward would reach a limit of $ 5,000 after year five and each following year.

Source: Belton Independent School District

.

