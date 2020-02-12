For our #BellaNaijaWCW This week we’re in the spotlight and partying Oluwatoyin Oshinowo, a product designer and product management profession, the co-founder and vice president of Product at Feldblick, a company that helps large companies collect and analyze data to manage and monitor their sales and logistics operations.

Fieldinsight eliminates wasted resources in delivery / on-site processes and keeps companies up to date at every step

Oluwatoyin has always been interested in technology, and this was influenced by her father, whom she describes as a very practical handyman and techie. Oluwatoyin grew up being her father’s unofficial personal assistant throughout the house.

Ouwatoyin holds a B.Sc in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Warwick. She was obsessed with modeling problems to find solutions, and this influenced her decision to deal with “registering images taken with a digital ophthalmoscope” as her bachelor project. The project became a doctoral thesis and she learned biology, physical principles, camera technology, image processing, pattern recognition, Fourier transformations and C # .NET to complete the work.

Today after a MEng in Computer Systems Engineering and a Ph.D. Oluwatoyin, an engineer at the University of Warwick, continues to use her problem modeling skills to find solutions in business and technology. Answering the questions: What is the goal of your company? What are your customer problems? What is the value proposition of your solution? Would people be willing to pay for your proposed solution? What technologies should you use? How do you define your product roadmap etc.

Oluwatoyin is a sickle cell warrior who lives with sickle cell beta thalassemia (SBThal), a rarer type of sickle cell disease. However, she does not see this as a weakness.

She uses it to focus on her strengths and influence her work ethic, and one way to do that is to clearly define her goals, her documentation, her collaboration, and her accountability. Your business is still running.

Oluwatoyin headed online infrastructure management at GTBank Nigeria and was product manager for the website of the Nigerian stock exchange.

She is one of the 50 women who have been introduced and celebrated in TechCabal‘S Tech women Lagos Series to show the next generation of women and girls that careers in technology are possible and diverse and that they have a place in the industry.

We celebrate Oluwatoyin for their strength, for pursuing their passion, and for using their skills and knowledge to influence business and technology in Nigeria.