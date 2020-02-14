Hello BNers, @rose_umane Here!

Earlier this year we had vision board training at BNHQ and one of the goals listed on my vision board was to travel and discover more. A few weeks after 2020 and I am really looking forward to traveling there Namibia courtesy CMDTours in cooperation with Namibia Tourism Board and Namibia Embassy in Nigeria.

This is super exciting news, because Africa is at home and Namibia is an African country that I have always wanted to visit. I will be in Namibia from February 15th to 21st, where I will familiarize myself with the country and explore its beautiful grounds.

Some of the places I will visit include Etosha National Park, Twyfelfontein, Swakopmund, Okaukeujo camp In these places there are so many entertaining activities on the program, such as quad biking, camping, dolphin cruising, various inspections on site and of course trying out the delicacies of Namibia in different restaurants.

Here are some interesting facts about Namibia.

Namibia is home to the oldest desert in the world. The Namib desert is over 55 million years old and Namibia was named after the Namib Desert.

Namibia has the coolest tribes. One of the most interesting strains is the Himba tribe that have remained untouched by modernity. From their skin care and hair routine, in which a paste of butter, fat and red ocher is applied, which gives them the red hue, to their traditional clothing, wearing skirts and leaving their torso free.

Namibia has the world's largest population of wild cheetahs – I can't wait to see some.

It is the safest country in Africa to work as a journalist. In terms of press freedom, it is number one in Africa and the 24th of 180 countries worldwide. This is good news for me as a media staff.

If you’ve never been to Namibia and want to take a look at the beauty it is known for, stick with it @bellanaijaonline Instagram page while I bring you live updates from my trip.

You can also follow my trip with the hashtags #BNTravel #BNinNamibia,

And if you’ve been to Namibia or have spent some time there, share some exciting places that you think I should visit in the comment session below 😊

