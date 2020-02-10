Nigeria faces a major healthcare challenge, and that is elderly care. There are not enough nursing homes (although people’s beliefs may have helped since most people are not yet open to the idea), and it is quite difficult for the elderly to take the normal route to health care hospitals.

Here is ours #BellaNaijaMCM this week Dr. Ebi Ofrey come inside. Dr. Ebi founded GeroCare Solutions Limited, a subscription-based service for the elderly and the elderly that gives them access to regular home visits to ensure that health threats are identified and addressed early.

Another goal of GeroCare is to remind our older relatives that someone is still interested enough in good health care.

Families regularly receive detailed information on the health status of the elderly, as well as tips on how to avoid illnesses and how to deal with them more efficiently.

GeroCare started as Visiting Physicians Services, which Dr. Ebi founded in 2014 in Port Harcourt, capital of the state of Rivers, in southern Nigeria.

In 2018 GeroCare was recognized by the Africa Innovation Summit as one of the top 50 business innovations and in 2019 by the World Health Organization as one of the top 30 African health innovations.

GeroCare was one of the three winners from Nigeria in the SLUSH Global Impact Accelerator Program (SLUSH GIA).

Dr. Ebi was also medical director of a state hospital in Bayelsa and more recently head of medical care at the Bayelsa Health Services Scheme.

Dr. Ebi holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from Ibadan University and an MBA from UCSI University in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has a certificate in health insurance and managed care, another in geriatric care from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and another in Blue Ocean Strategy, Business Administration and Management from the Blue Ocean Strategy Regional Center at UCSI.

We celebrate Dr. Ebi for recognizing a need in society and building an effective and efficient solution, while at the same time strengthening the bond between families.