The two main causes of unemployment in Nigeria and Africa are insufficient jobs and lack of employability among job seekers. Our #BellaNaijaMCM this week is working to solve the latter.

In 2016, Bright Jaja founded a summer school while studying to teach students how to make clothing, beads, art, makeup design, graphic design, 3D animation, web design, cooking, and music for free.

The following year, he founded iCreate Africa, which focuses on “improving the social perception of youth participation in technical skills by renaming technical skills, upgrading the profile of professionals and projecting mainstream skills”.

One reason for the rise in unemployment is that pupils and students were not sufficiently prepared for the skills of the future. Bright’s iCreate Africa is also working on this.

iCreate Africa not only strengthens the profile and recognition of qualified specialists by renaming and projecting the value of competences in the mainstream, but also prepares young people for competences of the future. It trains young people in areas such as artificial intelligence, block chain technology, drone technology, nanotechnology and digital agriculture.

The platform also hosts the annual iCreate Skills Fest, which promotes outstanding qualifications, introduces qualification standards and careers, demonstrates standards for excellent teaching and learning, and arouses the interest of public authorities, private organizations and individuals in the development of qualifications invest.

The two-day qualification competition is attended by people from all over West Africa who compete against one another in qualification categories such as masonry, plumbing, carpentry, tailoring, hairdressing and much more.

According to Bright, over 80,000 people have been affected by iCreate Africa programs and have signed contracts with multiple people and companies.

iCreate Africa also operates a Skills Champions network through which people who have emerged from their competency competition act as ambassadors for the company’s vision for dynamic, qualified and responsible professionals.

Bright received the Festival Festival Award for Innovation and Outstanding Achievements in Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence at the Soundcity MVP Award 2019. He is also one of the 30 people on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2019 (business category).

ICreate Africa introduces iCreate Skill Hub, training centers and an app that can provide skill services to customers across Africa.

