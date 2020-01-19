Bellaire HS student killed in a shootout that friends and family remember

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A life celebration was held for a 19-year-old Bellaire high school graduate on Saturday, whose future was planned until he was fatally shot to death earlier this week at school.

According to the police, Cesar Cortes was shot when another student, allegedly a 16-year-old friend, showed his gun in a camp area of ​​the school when class expired. The gun was fired and Cortes later died in a hospital.

The suspect fled the campus, but was later arrested. The youth is now charged with manslaughter.

advertisement

A commemorative scholarship fund was set up in honor of Cesar Cortes. The alumni and friends of Bellaire High School have set up a scholarship fund to be given to a JROTC student from Bellaire High School

– Bellaire High School (@BellaireHigh) January 18, 2020

RELATED: The suspect Bellaire HS took the victim out of the building after shooting

Cesar was praised by his friends and family. The service was held in the West University Baptist Church.

Among the participants were members of the school soccer team in red jackets. Out of respect, a planned soccer game was canceled for today so that the players can attend the service.

TED OBERG EXAMINED: Bellaire High had an accident in 2020 in the USA

“I didn’t know him personally, but I did know him,” said team captain Alan Alvarez. “When he listened to his family, he was a really great guy. He had big plans and it is sad that he left so early.”

Paula Cairo, mother of a Bellaire student, said that she attended the service out of respect and prayed for his family.

READ MORE: Bellaire HS shooting suspect must remain in custody for now

Cortes was a member of Bellaires ROTC, and when he graduated in May he wanted to join the army.

“Every parent hopes for their child’s future, and that’s exactly what their family had,” said Cesar Espinoza at FIEL Houston.

“We are coming together for them and hope that this tragedy will change something.”

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Brother of Bellaire HS shoots victim and delivers an emotional speech at the vigil

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement