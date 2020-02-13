DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – Christopher Bell started to open his fire suit and put on a microphone during a TV session with Fox when Jimmie Johnson came over and teased the production team.

“With newbies, you have to put it in the leg personally,” Johnson said to an employee.

Bell had a good laugh from the moment when the seven-time NASCAR champion had fun on the way out of sport with a rookie who was touted as one of his brightest future stars.

Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Bell were the Big Three of NASCAR No. 2 series, a trio of drivers who were classified as future stars and ran across the field and ran for the championship.

“I’ve driven against them more than others,” said Bell.

The next time they compete against each other, it will be in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Reddick, Custer and Bell together had 21 wins in 33 Xfinity Series races last season – and won nine straight wins on their way to promotion to the Cup Series.

Checkered flags, bragging rights, the rookie of the year award – and the pressure to keep the top-class jobs – are all to be won. Everyone hopes to be at the top of their class.

“I hope I smoke it,” said Bell.

Bell, Reddick and Custer are the linchpins of a rookie field, which also includes Quin Houff, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole. It’s NASCAR’s best class in ages and the sport’s next big hope that this youth movement will herald a new generation of future champions and fan favorites.

NASCAR’s rookie classes have spawned few stars in recent years. Daniel Hemric had only two top 10 finishes last season and finished 25th overall when Richard Childress Racing won the top rookie prize in an overwhelming class. His reward? He was fired from RCR and will have a part-time schedule in the Xfinity series this season.

Where did you go, Brett Moffitt? The 2015 winner has only made seven cup starts since winning and none since 2017. Kevin Conway, Andy Lally, and Stephen Leicht were among the youngest mind-blowing winners of the past decade to no longer complete full-time Cup rides on NASCAR.

Daytona 500 pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a former rookie award winner. This also applies to Chase Elliott, Busch Clash winner Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

The Xfinity Series championship did not guarantee much success either. Daniel Suarez, the 2016 champion, is already in his third team. 2015 champion Chris Buescher has a rain-reduced cup win and 2017 champion William Byron is 0 for 72 starts.

Trevor Bayne was the last driver to win the Daytona 500 the first time he started, and he never won again.

The 24-year-old Reddick won the last two Xfinity Series championships and will drive the Chevrolet No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing this season. Reddick has two cup starts, including a 27th place for RCR in last season’s Daytona 500. He finished ninth in his second race in Kansas.

“With a good team in the Xfinty series, you can’t make the mistakes you normally get away with,” said Reddick. “You can be very fast, but that doesn’t mean you will win races.”

The 25-year-old Bell won the Truck Series Championship in 2017 and was successful as a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR’s loaded lineup of Cup champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., two-time Daytona 500 winners Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones left Bell without a ride. JGR has outsourced Bell, who grew up on dirt roads in Oklahoma, to Toyota and Leavine Family Racing No. 95.

“I’m just grateful to be there,” said Bell. “Hopefully we can go out there and make everyone proud.”

The 22-year-old Custer drove Suarez in the Ford No. 41 at Stewart-Haas Racing and has won consistently. Stewart-Haas Racing Manager Joe Custer’s son was raised on the racetrack. He started racing at the age of 5 and quickly got into the truck series. At his seventh career truck launch in 2014, he became the youngest winner of a national NASCAR series race in New Hampshire. He was 16 years, 7 months, 28 days old.

He clearly joins the best team of all newbies and has been added to a lineup that includes veterans Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer.

“I talked a lot to Kevin about my Xfinity stuff and he was extremely helpful and one of the most helpful people I have ever spoken to,” said Custer. “But even at our meeting after training with Clint and Aric, I’m asking these guys for advice and they’re extremely open, so if I can get advice from one of these guys, it’ll be huge.”

