BELL COUNTY – For the first time in Bell County’s history, people can vote at one of the 41 polling stations.

“Very similar to the way early polls are held, which require that voters have access to the entire county, so the same concept will be used on election day,” said Melinda Luedecke, Bell County election administrator ,

Bell County is officially part of the County Wide Polling Program.

“It makes sense for voters, it is much easier for voters themselves to find a small church or building in their area if they can work 15 to 20 minutes from this location,” said Luedecke.

According to Luedecke, this feature is particularly important for those who work at Fort Hood or Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

“In this way, if they vote on election day, they cannot be prevented from running from east to west or vice versa and getting to a place where they can vote in good time. They can access the closest place to their work or home and are allowed to choose, ”said Luedecke.

Neighboring McLennan County is no stranger to the system they moved to in 2014.

“It was well received in McLennan County,” said Kathy E. Van Wolfe, McLennan County election administrator.

People in this area can vote at any of the district’s 33 locations.

“Lubbock was the first county to do it, and they have been doing it for years, and as more counties have done so, you know we have a club that we all belong to and they started talking about it how it works and how convenient it is. Van Wolfe said.

Also new this year in Bell County are electronic check-in systems that you can use to confirm your language, identity and political party.

“I really think that once you know that everyone is getting into the groove, this and that, yes, this will speed up the process immensely,” said Luedecke.

The early vote in Bell County will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at 8 a.m.

The common area code will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Click HERE for Bell County sample voices.

Click HERE for sample McLennan County voices.