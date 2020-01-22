Bell County makes vehicle registration more efficient KWKT

advertisement

BELTON, Texas – Bell County makes waiting in line at vehicle registration offices past Wednesday past.

The offices will add iPads to log in and offer an option to book an appointment online in advance. The province works with QLess, which has provided similar services to the University of Texas and state offices in places such as Nevada, Michigan, and Kansas.

“It will be a better experience because the lines will be shorter,” says Bell County tax assessor Shay Luedeke. “I really believe that this will help our lines. Our waiting times are getting lower, maybe five or ten minutes instead of 30, because it spreads the load over the days. Over the months. “

The province says they have been working on this project for more than three years. It eliminates the deli-style “take a number” system.

IPads at the facilities are available at the entrances and have instructions in both English and Spanish.

