CENTRAL TEXAS – Local health authorities are concerned about the rise in people selling home-made groceries on social media. This concern comes from the fact that, according to the CDC, 48 million people get sick each year, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die in the United States from foodborne diseases.

“I know that they have to make a living and I know that they probably have good food. But when they’re not dealing with the health department, they’re just not doing the right thing, ”says Dolores Davis, owner of Krispy Chicken.

The Facebook marketplace is a great way to buy and sell personal items, but some people in Central Texas use it to illegally sell homemade food.

“The health concern is that they are not cooked properly at the right temperatures, that they are not handled in a sanitary mansion. The facility may not be hygienic, as if an animal is walking around and a dog has hair or dander, you know, wash your hands, use gloves? “Said Jennifer Holley, retail grocery inspector at Bell County Public Health.

The Bell County Public Health District says you are putting yourself at risk with such purchases.

“If something happens to you and it’s not a regulated facility, we really can’t help you. Because we can’t go to someone like you bought because you know that these people are not allowed,” says Holley ,

“You don’t know what you eat. As a customer, you take a great opportunity as a seller because you don’t know what you’re getting,” says Davis.

Delores Davis has been owned by Krispy Chicken on Franklin Avenue for 40 years. She says that as a real grocery store, they are checked by a food inspector every six months.

“It’s an eternal thing. They always try to keep up. Keep things clean. Make things look good. When the health man comes, he’s happy,” she says.

This is exactly why local entrepreneurs are so upset.

“They steal business from people who do it legitimately and legally and in the right way,” says Holley.

The Bell County Public Health District has turned to Facebook to remove the posts, but Facebook tells them it’s not an illegal item that is being sold.

If you are one of the people who sell groceries on social media, the district will call them and ask you what you need to do to get adequate training, certified food manager training, or grocery training. Click here to learn more.

In Texas, selling food from your home is illegal.