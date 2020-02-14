Laura Reynolds

Belgravia In Bloom 2020: Glowing flowers for this year’s festival

Belgravia in full bloom last year Image: Shutterstock

The free flower festival Belgravia in Bloom will return for 2020. The experts Bompas & Parr are involved for the first time.

The fifth trip of the festival has the theme “Future of Flowers” and we are promised flowers that shine. As always, the entire area will be adorned with flower displays, doors and windows from shops and restaurants, but this time around there is a fragrant map for you to navigate.

These bright flowers are the focus of the festival, a flower imaginarium at Eccleston Yards, the work of Bompas & Parr. An interactive pavilion houses the world’s first naturally glowing flower presentation. It uses current research that shows how plants can be made to glow biotechnologically and suggests that we may be using flowers as a light source in the future. Illuminating stuff.

Belgravia in Bloom 2020 will take place from May 18-23, 2020 on the occasion of the Chelsea Flower Show. We will update this page with more information as it is announced. Chelsea in Bloom usually runs the same week, so pay attention to these details.