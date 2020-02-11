When I was growing up, my idea of ​​heaviness was much more traditional than it is today. I was born in 1974 so it was bands like Black Sabbath, Scorpions and Van Halen first and then I started looking for things that were even more difficult … and it was a great time when you were on this trip!

There was the thrash scene, speed and power metal, then finally the death and black metal scene. I always felt heavy, meant this slow, lonely kind of doom music. But when talking about heavy music these days, it’s probably more about blast beats or polyrhythmic ideas with down-tuned guitars and screeching vocals like Meshuggah.

Over time, its meaning became more emotional. It’s music that touches you on a deeper level than just getting you to trample and hit your head. If you put on Mozart’s Requiem, for example, it’s difficult. Playing a Rachmaninoff piece is pretty damn hard for me, although some generic metal fans may not understand what the hell I’m talking about. I’ve found that as I get older I am more open to my childhood theories, while as a child you tend to live in your own little bubble, and everything outside of that bubble is shit. I was like that myself.

Mikael Åkerfeldt

Some tapes outside of metal can also be unbearably heavy. For example, there are Univers Zero from Belgium that are so stupid. Whenever I put it on, something else enters this room. There is also a French band called Magma, which is like an attack. I recorded it once at a party and everything died. People stopped talking and looked at me as if to say, “What are you doing ?!” I had to apologize and admit that it was too much. They are a fantastic band made up of virtuoso players, but they have this density and weirdness that, for me, exceeds heavy metal music. Napalm Death are almost easy to hear in comparison!

We made Heritage [2011 album] with Opeth and people said we were no longer difficult. I can understand that somehow, but if you listen carefully to the music, there is definitely heaviness in it … it’s just not in the typical sense of the word. I think the biggest misunderstanding about me is that because of the musical decisions I’ve made, I’m kind of an egomaniac because I can’t respond to the needs of people outside of my music, not even fans. That irritates some people. They think I am on my high horse and refuse to deliver the goods. Maybe in this sense I’m an egomaniac – I write music for myself. I am the first filter. If I agree and it feels difficult for me, that’s all that matters.

Opeth’s latest album In Cauda Venenum is now available through Nuclear Blast.

Posted on February 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m.

