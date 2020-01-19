Behind the scenes: The first day in New Orleans has a little bit of everything

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-11

Head coach Dabo Swinney takes a selfie with sons Drew and Will. (Courtesy of Clemson Football)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – I was at the door of a CVS with another sports journalist in the French Quarter in late Friday when a familiar voice interrupted a basketball discussion between Clemson and North Carolina.

It was Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney who wanted to make a name for himself at the Café du Monde. Welcome to the end of a busy first day in New Orleans.

Nikki and I drove to the Big Easy overnight on Thursday and arrived at the team hotel around 4:30 a.m. We slept a few hours, checked in at the media hotel to get our IDs and appointments, and almost immediately took the bus to the airport to meet the team.

It was interesting that we were actually at the airport and were waiting for the team a few minutes before the start of GSP. We had a long wait, but the wait was short thanks to the arrival of the 3rd Line Brass Band, a group that spoiled us with the best of ragtime and swing.

It wasn’t long before the team plane arrived and of course Swinney was one of the first people to get off the plane. The orange carpet the airport was trying to lay on the tarmac for the tigers was almost blowing in the wind, and Kathleen Swinney, truly a head coach’s wife, was right there, and the airport employees were trying to secure the carpet downstairs.

I get a lot of messages from people who always want to know: “Are the players up to date? Are you hyped up? “My answer is always the same – it’s as usual. I remember an interview I had with Miguel Chavis before a big game in 2009. I asked him if he could get a bit more juice from a big game But it takes until the first game when you get slapped in the mouth and from then on it’s just soccer. “

That was the mantra of this team under Swinney – the players are serious when they call these trips “business trips”.

However, that doesn’t prevent everyone from having a bit of fun. Swinney took selfies on the asphalt with his players and generally had the time of his life. The players posed alternately with the 2020 playoff logo on the asphalt. This team is not tight, that’s for sure.

Linebacker Chad Smith told us that the long wait was a few days too long and that he was ready to hit someone in an opposing uniform. The right attack Tremayne Anchrum repeated these comments and both players said this was a team that wanted to attack as soon as possible.

More good news for the tigers – all players are present and responsible. There are no suspensions, none have been sent home, and the whole team seems to be as healthy as it has been for some time. We have an early Saturday media day and Clemson will be training in the afternoon at Yulman Stadium on the Tulane University campus.

(Side note: The last time Clemson trained at Yulman, I noticed a sign promoting Tulane’s conference championships. Tulane has won nine conference football championships at four different conferences, and his three titles at the Southeastern Conference are more than seven current members of the SEC: Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The day ended with a good meal in a small Italian restaurant in the French Quarter, followed by beignets in the Café du Monde. Nikki ran to a CVS to get some drinks for our hotel room, and I was sitting outside waiting for her when I heard that familiar voice.

Swinney and his large group wanted to make a name for themselves when he noticed that I was sitting with Zach Lentz, a fellow writer whose wife Michelle had died of cancer on New Year’s Day. Swinney and his wife Kathleen immediately grabbed Zach and tears and hugs were shed everywhere. People always ask me if Dabo is fake or what you see on TV and I tell them that what you see is what you get. Here’s a coach who makes $ 9 million a year and isn’t afraid to serve someone injured in the middle of the French Quarter.

With that, Swinney and his large group made their way to their friends – Swinney’s smile is the largest in the group – and the first day in New Orleans was done.

