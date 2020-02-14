My invitation to you – “Before you fall in love, get married” – could be terribly misunderstood. I’m not inviting you to some kind of reality show where people marry strangers that they choose from a menu and then see how things go (or more realistically, how things don’t go). ,

I suggest something very basic. In other words, let me say what may be less drastic but clearer: before you start a relationship with another person, you need to have a healthy relationship with yourself. The suggestions I propose in this article (and others to follow) are the result of working longer with married and engaged couples or with people who want to prepare for love in a healthy way, either because they left are through hell of a poorly designed relationship or because they are out to be successful in love. Fortunately, I’ve put these tips together in 10 steps as a couple.

The first step is “dare to be yourself”.

It seems to be the most obvious – and to be – to be yourself, but it’s not. The psychologist Carl G. Jung says: “In each of us there is someone we do not know.” The poet Rainer Maria Rilke explains to a young man that “living means to change exactly.” St. Teresa de Jesús, A mystic and doctor of the Church explains that “there is no worse thief of us than ourselves.”

Hence the invitation with the sensibility of the fox, who turns to the little prince: “Tame yourself.” “Tame your loneliness, your uniqueness.” Taming loneliness is an act of reconciliation with loneliness, which is part of human existence is and must be.

Nobody can make you feel good if you don’t feel good. Therefore, it is imperative to learn the art of being with yourself. If you don’t know how to treat yourself well, you don’t know how to deal well with others. The way you refer to them will always be useful. They are only a means to fill your excruciating isolation. You will feel needed and you will find that nobody is an extension or an echo of your own ego.

If you cannot feel comfortable in your own shoes, if you cannot stay afloat in your own existence, you do not see the other person as a person, but as a lifesaver. If you are not reconciling yourself, finding another person is always an escape from yourself. The other person will have no one to meet except a suffering soul in flight who wants to be saved by someone else is viewed with love, but still does not love each other.

You cannot live love as an escape from yourself, because in love all that matters is that you give yourself.

The inwardness of the person is like a room. If we do not find our interior beautiful and inviting, we avoid entering it and spend our time outside of it. The longer the room remains closed, the more the suffocating smell of being closed makes it uninhabitable. To break this dynamic, we have to have the courage to endure the initial difficulties of smelling and organizing our interior. We have to start to inhabit it and get used to living in it.

Fleeing from yourself means fleeing from freedom. One of the great liberating discoveries of existence is that of “quiet space”, as Etty Hillesum calls it. When you discover it, you begin to carry a great and fruitful loneliness with and within you. And sometimes the basic moment of a day is the calm pause between two deep breaths, the moment when you return to yourself in a 5 minute prayer. “If you want to love (and love yourself), you have to learn to pray!

Many couples are not formed from the election, but from a certain fatalism; not out of abundance of love, but out of fear of the echoes of emotional and effective emptiness of their own existence. Our loneliness should not be driven out, but exercised. The inability to know how to be alone forces people to take refuge in love as an antidepressant, as a drug, as a sedative, and to form “child-like couples” made up of people who face their uncertain identity the love flee. On the other hand, the art of knowing how to be healthy on your own opens up a great privilege: the opportunity to choose who to stay with.

The first pillar that I give you is that you only have to look for yourself. And for a person of faith, this “marriage” happens in a wonderful atmosphere – it’s called prayer. Praying does not mean saying prayers so much, but entering God’s presence. It sees itself in God’s eyes. Seeing yourself with his loving eyes makes it easier for you to love and accept yourself. You will find that your loneliness is visited by God and that you are “a child prodigy”.

Find time to be with yourself to review life. It is a benevolent trial that does not aim to judge your life, but to recognize it and be grateful to you as a believer. This doesn’t take hours. It initially takes 10 minutes a day. You deserve it!

This is the first article in a series to be published in the following days.