March 1977: West Loop at South Post Oak March 1977: West Loop at South Post Oak Photo: Blair Pittman / Houston Chronicle

Before and after: what the 610 Loop of Houston looked like in the 60s and 70s versus now

Chron.com takes you on a journey across and around Houston Interstate 610, and you can do it in less time to get between the San Felipe and Westheimer exits.

Through the huge archive of the Houston Chronicle graves with thousands of photos, we found aerial and ground shots of well-known intersections and attractions around the Loop from the 1960s and 1970s and compared them to what they look like today. Some are enormously different, such as the explosive development that has flooded the Galleria, while others are more or less identical – such as the South Loop near South Post Oak.

Click through the gallery to view pre-and-post recordings of Loop 610.

