Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares fell more than 25% on Wednesday after the homeware retailer posted preliminary financial results that included analyst expected sales declines in the same business and no margin pressure.

For December 2019 and January 2020 Bed Bath & Beyond

Sales in the same store declined 5.4% due to traffic declines, inventory management issues, promotions, and discounts. One of these inventory problems was the lack of key products on the shelves.

“We are beginning to make bold and broad changes to modernize our business and better serve our customers,” said the company’s new managing director, former Target Corp.

CEO Mark Tritton.

“Our ability to achieve this and change the course of our current results will take some time as we revise the basics of merchandising, pricing and advertising and focus on our digital channels as part of our go-forward strategy. “

Revenue in the same store at stationary locations decreased nearly 11%, while digital revenue increased almost 20%.

The gross margin for the reporting period declined by around 300 basis points, primarily due to the above-mentioned promotions and higher online sales.

“The surprise was not the sales in comparable branches, but both the gross and the VVG profit margin (sales, general and administrative costs),” Wedbush analysts headed by Seth Basham write.

The share of SG&A costs in sales rose by around 390 basis points.

Wedbush sees “glimmer of hope” in digital sales growth and is optimistic about the “brave changes” that Tritton is beginning to change the business. Wedbush rates Bed Bath & Beyond stock better with a $ 18 price target.

But Wells Fargo is more optimistic about the announcement.

“From our perspective, this is a daunting start to the Tritton era, and while it is well known that reversing Bed Bath & Beyond would not be an easy task, we can safely say that a short-term improvement at this point in time seems increasingly unlikely.” , Wrote analysts led by Zachary Fadem.

Wells Fargo rates the underweight in Bed Bath & Beyond stock with a price target of $ 10 versus $ 12.

KeyBanc Capital Markets notes the margin decrease and impact on SG&A costs, but is exploring future opportunities, including monetizing assets, selling non-core companies, reducing costs, and improving merchandising.

“Looking ahead, competition remains intense (from both online and physical retailers) and it will take a lot of work to reposition the business to keep it profitable in the long term, especially given the poor sales performance over the year 2019, “said the analysts.

KeyBanc rates Bed Bath & Beyond stocks as overweight with a target price of $ 16 compared to $ 18.

Raymond James analysts agree to the potential, but said the update “put their patience to the test” as it didn’t reveal any details.

“Unfortunately, this reminds us of Bed Bath & Beyond’s” old “investor communications,” said analyst Bobby Griffin.

Still, Raymond James rates the stock’s strong buy with a price target of $ 14 compared to $ 17 based on the asset’s sales potential.

“Although we expect criticism of our recommendation, we would like to learn from the new CEO Tritton which long-term strategy is being pursued and which assets will ultimately remain before we fully assess the feasibility of a turnaround,” the statement said.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an average hold rating and price target of $ 13.80, according to 20 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 25.5%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF

gained 21.2%. And the S&P 500 index

increased by 23% in the reporting period.