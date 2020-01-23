Bed, Bath & Beyond closure of 40 locations in the first half of the year

advertisement

The days when Bed, Bath & Beyond locations appear to be everywhere are numbered. The chain, which specializes in household goods, will close 40 locations nationwide in the first half of the year. Some of the locations have already been closed, others on the list “no longer meet the standards that our customers expect from us”.

“We are constantly evolving to better serve our loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers – whether they come to us in one of our over 900 stores or are one of the millions who shop online every year,” said a spokesman for PEOPLE. “We’ve just updated over 150 of our most popular stores with a million dollar update, and we’re continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better shopping experience, regardless of how they shop with us.”

During a quarterly earnings release on January 8, Bed, Bath & Beyond executives announced that they would close 60 stores after the 14 closed in late 2019, reports USA Today. As of November 30, the company had 981 Bed, Bath & Beyond locations in the United States and Canada. The company also has 278 World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus stores, 126 Buybuy Baby stores, 81 Christmas tree stores and 55 Harmon, Face Values ​​or Harmon Face Values ​​stores.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is also famous for its 20% discount vouchers. During the result statement, new CEO Mark Tritton said he was looking for new ways to keep the coupon alive.

“We know that the voucher is part of our heritage and DNA, and we want to keep it in our mix as part of our tools that we can use to reach customers,” he said. “But we see that there is an opportunity to readjust our value proposition directly with the customer.”

The following list of stores lists stores that have already been closed and stores that will be closed in the first half of the year.

California

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road

Connecticut

Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C .: 709 7th Street NW

Florida

Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive

West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway

Illinois

Chicago: 530 N. State Street

McHenry: 3340 buyers drive

Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.

Maryland

Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road

New Jersey

Parsippany: 790 route 46

Newton: 17 Hampton House Road

Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road Suite 190

New Mexico

Rio Rancho: 3575 NM highway 528 NE

new York

Bronx: 610 Street

Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road

West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive

North Dakota

Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. south

Ohio

Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.

Grove City: Parkway Center South, 1747 Stringtown Road

Mayfield Heights: East Gate Mall, 1371 SOM Center Road

North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza

Pennsylvania

Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road

Johnstown: Richland Town Center, 340 Town Center Drive

Rhode Island

Providence: 24 providence places

Texas

Austin: 9600 IH-35 service street

Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage

Houston: West Oaks Mall, 2306 S Highway 6

Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza

Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North

Utah

Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.

West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.

Virginia

Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace

Wisconsin

Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

