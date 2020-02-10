After several years in pre-production Omar Naim (The Final Cut) could finally get behind the camera Become, originally with Rachel Nichols (P2, red eyes).

In the end, the Canadian science fiction thriller was shown Toby Kebbell, the star of M. Night Shyamalan’s “servant”, as well Penelope Mitchell (“Hemlock Grove”, Between Worlds, Hellboy), Beth Broderick, Melissa Bolona (The Last Wish) and The Lost Boys Jason Patric,

In the film “During a Off-Road Drive, a young woman learns that her fiance has been possessed by a being that has been around for hundreds of years. This unit takes over male bodies, kills those around them and then moves on to their next victim. Now this company wants to start its own family with the fiance of its new host. “

The film is supposed to combine the naturalism of Blue Valentine with the tension of The Shining.

Take a look at some of the first pictures Fabien submitted as well as some early sales artworks in front of EFM in Berlin.