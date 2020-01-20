Become a mother 'Made me a better person'

advertisement

When there is a driving force behind every decision Reese Witherspoon In her career, it must be her children these days – especially her daughter Ava Phillippe, The actress recently told how Ava, now 20 years old and able to see everything her mother does, decides which roles and projects to take on.

“Yes very. Since I had it at the age of 22, my entire worldview has changed. It made me a better person; Frankly, it’s less of an asshole, ”said Reese, 43, during the Winter Television Critics Association’s press tour for the Apple TV + series The Morning Show. “And who I see as a representation of women in the film and how women are perceived and how women write it is really important. And whoever directs and who creates is also important. “

“But yes, thanks. It is really important for me, ”she continued. “And we all struggle to do the right thing and do a great job for our children to see an accurate representation of the world.”

Reese does just that, producing and playing in recent shows like Big Little Lies with an all-star group of women, including Nicole Kidman, The morning show with Jennifer Aniston and small fires everywhere Kerry Washington, In addition, it is rumored that she will bring back her legendary role as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3.

The relationship between Reese and Ava is stronger than ever – even when the famous boy goes to college. It is known that the two women go out, occasionally have lunch and exchange ideas on social media.

“This is the beautiful woman who taught me about the power of grace, love, ambition and hard work,” Ava wrote sweetly about Reese – who is also Reese’s mother Deacon Phillippe, 16 and Tennessee Toth, 7 – just last summer next to a beautiful photo of the blonde beauty. “She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I have been given and compassion for others. I think about her a little more today, that’s all.”

