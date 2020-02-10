<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5omBCI8rGig" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The only thing ABC’s new drama about prison release for life has in common with Netflix’s “Exonerated 5 miniseries When They See Us” is that in both cases the men were wrongly accused, detained, and eventually reversed. However, according to Isaac Wright Jr., the real man whose life inspired the new ABC series, the similarities end pretty well here. Like the main character, Wright became a lawyer during his tenure and worked to ensure that his convictions were removed.

“Money can’t give you back the pricelessness of what you’ve lost and the difference between seeing us and what happened to me and what I’ve been through is that I became the system triumphantly,” said Wright Reporter on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in January. In addition to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Doug Robinson, he is one of the show’s executive producers.

“I was a victim of the system and ended up becoming a better part of the system. If you see us, that’s not such a story,” Wright continued. “And the uniqueness of what For Life brings to the audience, this hope and inspiration, that we no longer have to be victims of the system, that we can be part of the system in a good and better way, will be a unique experience for the audience . “

On the show, which premiered on February 11, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) was wrongly indicted as a drug handler and sentenced to life imprisonment that robbed his freedom, his wife and child. To prove his innocence, Aaron becomes a lawyer behind bars and works not only to overturn his conviction, but also that of other innocent prisoners. For Life also plays Joy Bryant, Indira Varma and Timothy Busfield.

“It’s a serialized show with procedural elements,” said Robinson. “You see the case of the week in the pilot, it’s really a legal three or four bar story. It’s not a lot of complicated moves, but what it is is incredibly emotional, and that will make it different from everyone.” other ‘legal procedural dramas.’ “

“It’s a quest. It’s an odyssey, and he’s really Odysseus trying to go home, so it had to be a show, not a movie,” added Robinson. “This is a hundred-chapter novel about this incredible character. There is a challenging element that runs through the heart of the show that I think people connect with. It’s an underdog story.”

For life premieres Tuesday February 11th at 10 / 9c on ABC.

Nicholas Pinnock, For LifePhoto: ABC / Giovanni Rufino