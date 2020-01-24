advertisement

Bebe Rexha was selected as the official advisor to the Blake Shelton team in The Voice season 18.

The pop star has revealed the big news on her Instagram account.

“Guess what?! I’m an advisor for this season of The Voice,” she says. “Thanks for having me @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice. Let’s go #TeamBlake.”

In the last season of the popular competition singing show, Rexha was introduced as the fifth trainer for the “Comeback Stage”. She brought back an artist who didn’t have coaches to turn their chairs, but she also coached her selected artists and let them fight to get a chance to reverse their elimination.

Of course, Rexha is no stranger to country music – she worked with Florida Georgia Line on the genre-heavy hit “Meant to Be” and was nominated for the 61st Best Country Duo / Group Performance. annual Grammy Awards.

Also at The Voice this season, Team Nick Jonas invited his brothers to be his advisors. Kevin and Joe Jonas will attend the show, while Team Kelly Clarkson will bring pop singer Dua Lipa and team John Legend will bring pop singer Ella Mai.

This season is the first time Nick Jonas has become a coach after acting as a consultant for the Australian version of the show.

Rexha is moderator at this year’s Grammy Awards. Shelton is nominated for “God’s Country” for best solo country performance and will appear with Gwen Stefani and debut their collaboration “Nobody But You”.

Voice season 18 premiered on February 24 at 8 p.m. CET on NBC.

