The Supreme Court of Karnataka announced on Thursday the ruling by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner that from December 19-21, 2019, pursuant to a series of pros and cons from December 19-21, 2019, Section 144 of the Code of Civil Procedure (Cr.PC ) for “illegal” rallies to the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court ruled that the decision did not stand up to judicial review over the parameters set by the Supreme Court.

The HC said that the city police commissioner, who had fulfilled his duty as district judge (DM), did not specify any “reasons” in his decision of December 18, 2019 and invoked section 144, based on the parameters set by the Apex court in the cases by Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India and Ramlila Maidan Incident v Union of India.

However, the bank stated that its order was limited only to the decision made by the district judge on December 18, 2019, and that it had only examined the decision-making process with reference to section 144 and had not verified the accuracy of the decision.

The bank also said the order should not be interpreted as helpless to invoke the ban if the situation warrants it.

A departmental bank, consisting of Supreme Judge Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Judge Hemant Chandangoudar, passed the order and partially allowed a number of petitions that questioned the lawfulness and correctness of imposing a prohibition order, given multiple rallies and permits Protests due to the appeal to § 144 were lifted.

The bank also made it clear that it did not address the reasons why the Ban Ordinance was enacted and even assumed that there were valid reasons for the imposition of Section 144, the order issued on December 18, 2019, by the DM can exist. “I am not in the process of considering the law given the Supreme Court orders.

Noting that the DM is likely to provide a reasoned opinion in its decision to introduce Section 144, the bank stated that the DM in the present case referred only to the recommendations of eight deputy police commissioners, referring to Section 144 to call, and there was no evidence of independent use of the mind by the DM. ”

Regarding a communication from the Director General and the Inspector General of the Police, which stressed the need to introduce Section 144 in different parts of the state, the bank said that Section 144 cannot be imposed solely based on the opinion of the superior, as the DM must record reasons for subjective satisfaction about the need for such prohibition instructions.

The bank also said that the DM should have carried out an investigation after receiving input from DCPs, and the standard of the investigation may have been different since the input it received came from DCPs. The bank also noted that the communications received from the DCPs were identical except for a few.

