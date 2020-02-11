With Spike Jonze’s new movie “Beastie Boys Story” coming to cinemas on April 3, we thought we’d be looking back on a bittersweet moment when the Beastie Boys put on a fiery performance of “Sabotage” during their very last performance ,

The video below shows a moment of sheer bliss between childhood friends who happened to be part of one of the greatest acts of modern music. The group had plenty to offer with a brand new Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 record on the horizon and a place at the Bonnaroo Festival waiting to fight for its right to parties.

On September 15, the band delivered a 24-song set full of reasons to remember Beastie Boys. With hits from the past decades, the band delivers everything from 1982 Deep Cut ‘Egg Raid on Mojo’ to ‘No Sleep Til Brooklyn’ to a new number, ‘Too Many Rappers’, which even contained a cameo from Nas. The set ended with a rough performance of “Sabotage”.

Horovitz picks up the microphone and stumbles with the rest of the band as they try to collect themselves: “As you can see, there is no band, no iPod. It’s live music, ”says Horovitz. It’s a trademark that fits the band that was born from the DIY ethos. “We tend to mess up a lot because we only play live music, and we tend to get it a lot,” said Yauch.

The stuttering performance at Bonnaroo explains: “And I think it could have been a bit confused with the monitors; There’s a place in the middle of the song where I come in and play a bass break, and then Mike comes in, and I think Mike couldn’t hear what I was playing because his monitors were messed up, so I think he is got in wrong about what I did and then we had to find out and somehow put it back together. ”

They grapple with the topics and deliver a fiery performance of their most famous song. It’s a fitting end to the Beastie Boys’ live show career because just a month later, Adam Yauch (MCA), Adam Horovitz (Ad Rock) and Mike Diamond (Mike D) would share the news that Yauch is fighting salivary cancer and the album and the subsequent tour would have to be postponed.

“I just need a little time to get this under control and then we’ll release the record and do some shows,” said Yauch in a statement. “It’s a pain in the neck (sorry to say) because I was really looking forward to playing these shows, but the doctors made it clear that this is not the kind of thing to deal with later , “

The album would be refurbished and released in 2011 as the Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, with aggressive cancer being attacked far more seriously than hoped. Yauch would unfortunately die in 2012 at the age of 47 and leave the trio in a double pack. It’s an idea that the surviving Beastie Boys dislike and confirms that this would be the last performance the Beastie Boys would ever give.

