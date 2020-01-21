Bears 2020 vision: Investment in DL space perhaps due, but roughly as stable as every unit National sport

advertisement

It is unlikely that there will be a more stable room in Halas Hall in the off-season than the DL room, which is overseen by the longest-running bears’ assistant coach, Jay Rodgers.

Chicago was without Lynchpin Akiem Hicks in eleven games and missed fellow starters Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman in four combined games with injuries. Still, an average of 3.9 yards per carry was allowed, 6th in the NFL and just a tenth of a yard more than in 2018 when the four best lineman missed a game.

Of course, the bears have sorely missed Hicks, their leader in sacks and tackles since arriving in 2016. Khalil Mack’s disruptiveness subsided without the addition of the single, permanent commander of the double team. This was most evident in Chicago’s drastic drop in the bag and INT percentage from 9th place and 1st place two seasons ago to 27th and 28th place, respectively.

Nevertheless, the bears are expecting their first four Lineman back and could also find a better pass-rushing bookend for Mack, the missing element that reinforces the first long injury break in Hick’s eight-year career.

2019 fact: Although the bears’ running defense remained stable and efficient despite abrasion, an adjustment phase was inevitable. Josh Jacobs and Latavius ​​Murray immediately went into the game for more than 100 bustling yards after Hicks’s elbow was dislocated. This corresponded to the total number of backs that had exceeded the century mark in the last 20 games against Hicks and Co.

After this two-game stretch, the Bears did not allow another 100 yards until the regular season finale, when Hicks, Eddie Goldman and both who started in linebackers. Admittedly, it was Minnesota’s third striker Mike Boone running over the bears, but if we remove this 17-148 rush line, they allow the same 3.8 rush yard average as in 2018.

No fun calculation required: After Nick Williams had played his first 28 career games without a bag over a period of five years, he was only with Mack (8.5) at the top of the team.

Cap-commitment: The D-Line was allocated nearly $ 24 million for the 2020 cap, which is 11.1 percent and ranked 19th in the NFL, according to spotrac.com. However, this does not apply to RFA Roy Robertson-Harris, who is likely to have a qualifying offer of approximately $ 3 million. The bears may also need to replace Williams, who wants to maximize his profitability for the first time on the free market.

And with blue-chip and pro-bowl talents at Hicks and Goldman who band together for just under $ 23 million in the cap area, they could do it cheaply. Keep in mind that Pace didn’t sign or move in a D-Lineman last year and only made a fifth effort for Nichols in 2018. The Bears are said to be investing here, but they expect Nichols and Robertson to produce more -Harris in potential contract years.

Nichols broke his hand in the opener and came back to his promising rookie form late in a bagless second season. Robertson-Harris was a dynamo with a sack and two duels against the Packers in week 1, but only managed 1.5 sacks and 1 duel against the Packers in the last 15 games. The young and developing couple apparently struggled with all the extra attention generally reserved for Hicks.

Goldman has played for five seasons and has built a reputation as one of the toughest nasal guards in football, but has recently turned 26. He maintained his rock solid game against the run, but ended it with a low-career 1 sack.

Low season needs (1 lowest, 5 highest): The bears could probably promote Abdullah Anderson as Williams’ successor and only reserve a later selection for day 3 – provided the versatile Robertson-Harris returns and Nichols picks up where he left off as a newcomer in 2018.

Available prospects to look at: From Chris Jones and Jarran Reed to Arik Armstead and Leonard Williams, there is free star power, but Ryan Pace would be better advised to spend his limited cap dollars and premium draft capital in the other trench or outside in the second trench Defense level. Remember Nichols and RRH were day 3 and undrawn finds, respectively, and Rodgers worked wonders with all his friends from Hicks to Williams.

