Bear who is recovering after years in a closed enclosure in the sports club

KEENESBURG, Colo., Dec. / PRNewswire / – An overweight Asian black bear with a troubled past gets the help and care he needs in Colorado’s eastern plains.

The bear called Dillan lived in a small enclosure at the Union County Sportsmens Club in Pennsylvania.

“He may have been there for decades,” said Kent Drotar of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg.

According to official information, Dillan was exposed to the continuous tone of gunfire – his cage was about 200 feet from a shooting range.

His enclosure also had insufficient water and only concrete. Dillan has also been scratched and has significant health problems, including bad teeth, infected gums, and a weight problem.

“He’s incredibly tall. We estimate he’s hundreds of pounds overweight. Only obese,” Drotar told KDVR.

After pressure from several organizations and tens of thousands of people from across the country (including actor Alec Baldwin), the athletes club decided to release Dillan on Monday.

“People Magazine took up a story with Alec Baldwin, who wrote the governor of Pennsylvania,” said Drotar.

On Tuesday, Dillan was brought to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, where he is currently receiving medical help from the sanctuary clinic.

“We will take care of it (medical problems) and he will soon be in a large habitat,” said Drotar.

The sanctuary hopes to send Dillan to his refuge in southern Colorado this spring, where he can spend the rest of his life in another 30-40 acre area with another rescued Asian black bear.

