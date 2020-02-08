WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal hung up 0.2 seconds before the end, scoring an 119:11 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, who lost three out of five games without Luka Doncic.

Beal’s exploits came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled a block foul and made one of two free throws 1.8 seconds before the end. Beal was 11 out of 28 out of the field.

Washington made 19 out of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and ended the race with 20 points.

Rookie Rui Hachimura brought it to Kristaps Porzingis, who got the Mavericks Center into a bad situation and graduated at 17. Porzingis, who played without a face mask two nights after a broken nose, had 11 points in just 21 minutes.

Seth Curry led the Mavericks off the bench with 20 points.

Doncic is on the rise in his sprained right ankle rehab and the Mavericks hope he can play at least one game before the all-star break that begins for them after a game against Sacramento on February 12th. This is the second time Doncic has played. He has sprained his right ankle this season and it is unclear what type of maintenance he will need over the next few weeks and months.

“The hope is that he can fully recover and play,” said coach Rick Carlisle. The training staff will monitor this very closely. “

In contrast to previous years, Dallas made no move to close the NBA on Thursday. Carlisle was not surprised.

“We like the roster,” he said. “We liked it from the beginning of the year. The most important thing now is to work on our health during the break. “

The wizards adopted Jerome Robinson and Shabazz Napier from the first round in 2018 in two deals, sending Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers and Jordan McRae to the Nuggets. Napier played against the Mavericks, while Robinson will make his debut in Washington on Sunday.

“It was two great steps for us,” said coach Scott Brooks. “They’ll both have a good chance of seeing where they stand as players and we hope we can continue to develop them as the season progresses.”

Mavericks: Curry returned with a tight left knee after two missed games. G Jose Juan Berea missed a second game in a row with a sprained left ankle. Dallas had 14 sales that turned into 23 wizard points.

Assistants: F Davis Bertans overtook Gilbert Arenas in the first 50 games of a season as the best three in team history. … Napier scored 14 points on his Wizards debut.

Mavericks: Play the final game of this route without Doncic when you visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Magician: Continue your long home battle by lining up the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

