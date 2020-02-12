Washington Wizards (19-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) versus New York Knicks (17-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

LINE: Knicks -2.5; Over / Under is 228.5

The bottom line: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with New York. He currently ranks fifth in the league with an average of 29.1 points per game.

The Knicks are 12-23 in Eastern Conference games. New York is sixth in the league with 46.4 rebounds, led by Julius Randle with an average of 9.6.

The wizards are 13-19 in the Eastern Conference game. Washington is fourth in the league with 115.6 points per game and a 46.4 percent shot.

The two teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks defeated Wizards 107-100 in their last meeting on December 28th. Randle led New York with 30 points and Isaiah Thomas paced 20 points in Washington.

TOP PERFORMER: Randle leads the Knicks with 9.6 rebounds and an average of 19.3 points. Elfrid Payton has averaged 10.9 points and 8.7 assists in the last 10 games for New York.

Beal averages 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the wizards. Davis Bertans averaged 14.9 points and a total of 4.2 rebounds for Washington’s last 10 games while shooting 45.6 percent.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Knicks: 5-5, average 107.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game, while 46.7 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents averaged 109.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, an average of 121.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, while 48.2 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents averaged 122.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Maurice Harkless: day by day (disease), Mitchell Robinson: day by day (disease), Damyean Dotson: day by day (disease), Allonzo Trier: day by day (disease).

Sorcerer: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Anzejs Pasecniks: day after day (hip), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), John Wall: out (left Achilles tendon).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.