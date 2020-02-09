Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

Beachtown offers walk-in, timeless community in Galveston

Beachtown is a hidden oasis on the eastern tip of Galveston Island. The community is located on one of the few non-eroding and non-moving beaches on the island and is surrounded by an 800 hectare nature reserve and lagoons in the north.

Beachtown is also close to downtown Galveston. UTMB; and the historic beach district, which is ideal for shopping and dining.

Beachtown is a community of Duany Plater-Zyberk (DPZ), which created Seaside and Rosemary Beach, and many other communities that are walkable and timeless. The tree-lined promenades and cobbled sidewalks form an authentic and pleasant community that encourages both residents and guests to leave their cars and walk or cycle through the villages of Beachtown.

The town center next to Boccia Square is home to the bike shop, the dairy and the Porch Cafe. The Porch Cafe offers a charming ambience, serving upscale and informal cuisine with a view of an incomparable environment.

Aside from the elegance and architecture found in the community, Beachtown focuses on longevity and integrity by creating lasting homes. Beachtown was built according to IBHS standards according to Fortified Living and is currently designed for wind speeds of up to 250 km / h.

From small houses to large properties, shoppers can build or find a beach house in Beachtown and enjoy a unique lifestyle on the Texas coast.

For more information and directions, go to www.beachtown.com.