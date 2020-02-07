Advertisement

With the band’s debut album, which is only a few days away, you’d forgive Beach Bunny for slowing it down. Instead, they put their collective pedal on the metal and continue with “Promises”, our track of the day.

The fourth single from their highly anticipated debut album Honeymoon, which will be released on February 14th via Mom + Pop, is another piece of frenetic bedroom pop, whose pulsating rhythm contradicts its content.

The track is the leading song on the band’s new album and with each release of the album the anticipation for the full length of the piece has increased. Similar to “Cloud 9” and “Ms. Beach Bunny from California” conjures up the more melancholy moments in life with sweet caramel sounds.

The singer Lili Trifilio speaks of “Promises” – “Promises” is a song about the frustration, doubt and pain before and after a breakup. It is a song about loss and the most vulnerable song on the record. ”

The song is also fully featured with a brand new video in which Trifilio is brought to bed from a newly ended relationship with romantic locations before setting her bed ablaze.

Watch the new video for “Promise”

June 4-7 – Barcelona, ​​ES – Primavera

June 7 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

June 8 – Manchester, UK – YES

June 10 – London, UK – The Dome

June 11 – Paris, FR – Le Pop Up Du Label

June 13 – Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best kept secret

June 15 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus Szimpla

