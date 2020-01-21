advertisement

US stocks pulled back from their record high on Tuesday as concerns over the spread of the dangerous virus from China seemed to be worrying investors.

According to recent reports, a leading Chinese health official fears that the disease, which has spread between people and has already claimed six lives, could quickly cross borders at the beginning of the lunar new year as millions of Chinese travel.

“The market is not ready for this new development.”

advertisement

Kevin Muir

Still the damage to the Dow

DJIA, -0.64%

and S & P

SPX, -0.28%

This is something Kevin Muir, experienced trader and author of the popular Macro Tourist blog, is concerned about.

“I don’t like dealing with end-of-the-world forecasts,” Muir wrote in his last blog post. “However, sometimes there is a potentially worrying situation that the market seems to be ignoring. Or at least ignore it for a while. Then the worst case scenario is discounted in a disgusting wash. “

This could be one of those times.

“I really hope I’m wrong about this next development,” he added. “Nothing will make me happier than being proven to the little boy who cried the wolf.”

His goal is to at least put investors on alert so that they don’t get caught afterwards by something that might look like a black swan.

“The market is not ready for this new development,” he said. “Today was the first day the market was even a bit worried. And I assume that there is growing concern today and not the other way around. “

Muir pointed to these two Twitter

TWTR, -0.23%

Accounts to keep up to date with further developments.

#China Wang Guangfa, an expert with the National Health Commission on respiratory diseases, was diagnosed with #WuhanPneumonia after a visit to Wuhan to examine the status of the infection.

Ten days earlier, on January 10, he said that #WuhanPneumonia was “under control” overall and mostly “mild”. Http://t.co/VDsdtxrMIa pic.twitter.com/bvRRW8aq8Z

– W. B. Yeats (@ WBYeats1865) January 21, 2020

# Wuhan had confirmed 258 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus and 6 people had died of the disease, Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

– YUAN TALKS (@YuanTalks) January 21, 2020

“This is a case where the market has underestimated the possibility of the situation worsening,” he said. “Let’s just remember to be careful out there.”

,

advertisement