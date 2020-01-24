BDO starts digital consulting business

advertisement

BDO USA LLP has combined several of its technology consulting practices under a new division of BDO Digital.

According to Stephanie Giammarco, partner at BDO USA, the new digital consulting business focuses on services such as data governance, cybersecurity, data protection, data analysis, IT outsourcing, application development, cloud provision, IT-managed services and a variety of others and co-leaders of BDO digital.

“BDO has been providing technology consulting services to its customers for decades,” she said Accounting today, “The decision to develop BDO Digital was really focused on one main goal: to leverage this existing depth and experience from our myriad technology consulting practices and bring them together to create a holistic collection of technology and transformation strategy skills tailored and designed for the industry are for the middle class. The combination expands and expands our consulting and technology services. We will continue to expand our digital capabilities through innovations and investments in top talent as well as with strategic partners and acquisitions. “

The group is the result of an acquisition by Chicago-based BDO in July 2018 from SWC Technology Partners, an IT and consulting firm based in nearby Oak Brook, Illinois. Former SWC President Bob Knott is co-leader of BDO Digital with Giammarco. He and his team form the core of BDO Digital. The company also employs people from other areas, and BDO Digital will employ a total of around 400 professionals, most of whom have expertise in technology and strategic advice.

The company focuses on industries such as private equity, healthcare, financial services and real estate. It also has existing customers in other sectors such as retail, manufacturing, technology and insurance. The website includes testimonials from IRC retail centers, drive manufacturer Wittenstein North America, internet security provider Hermanson, and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

“We serve customers in almost every industry,” said Giammarco. “BDO Digital will primarily offer holistic digital advisory services for medium-sized companies with a focus on the industry perspective.”

The digital advisory services have also expanded to other parts of the international BDO network. “This initiative is focused on the United States, but we will take full advantage of the global network of BDO member companies, many of which focus on expanding their digital capabilities,” said Giammarco.

