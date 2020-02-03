Advertisement

Big Brother Naija Stern, Alex Asogwa started her acting career withCheerful men“And now she takes it a notch Bolanle Austen-Peter“S”Man enoughAnd we are sure that she will do it so well.

On this episode of Rubbin’s Minds Plus With Desmond EkunweAlex explains why she interrupted her acting career and plans for Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Alex said that she is very good at both dancing and filming, but she wants to prove herself worthy in the film industry and also lead both careers. Alex explains her decision to play a role in the play and says that she fell in love with the script. This helps her to send a positive message to the audience.

“Man Enough” plays actors like Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah and Ralph Okoro. Josephine Ewuru, Iyke Okechukwu and also deals with various pressures that men have to deal with: the pressure of being rejected or accepted by women, the pressure of the extended family, the financial pressure and the general pressure society places on a man to prove that he’s a man enough.

See her interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDeg4_npUw0 [/ embed]

